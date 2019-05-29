×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Italy’s Mediaset Takes 9.6% Stake in Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Photo by IPA/REX/Shutterstock

In a move to expand its pan-European reach, Italy’s Mediaset has acquired a 9.6% stake in Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media, which is Europe’s second-largest TV group in terms of TV home penetration.

Mediaset is Italy’s top commercial free-to-air broadcaster. Its purchase of a stake in ProSiebenSat.1, for a reported $368 million, comes amid a wave of consolidation in Europe’s television market as traditional networks struggle with declining advertising as younger viewers gravitate towards Netflix and other streamers.

Mediaset is run by chief executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the broadcaster’s founder. The company previously failed to create a pan-European giant by joining forces with France’s Vivendi in an alliance that went sour, which prompted an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt by Vivendi. Mediaset operates in Italy and in Spain via Mediaset Espana, and is the private free-TV market leader in both countries.

Related

“European media companies like us need to join forces if we are to continue to compete [with], or even just resist, in terms of our European cultural identity, possible attacks by the global giants,” Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement.

“It is in this spirit of collaboration and shared vision that Mediaset, the leader in Italy and Spain, has decided to invest in ProSiebenSat.1 – an investment that, we are sure, will create tangible value for both groups,” he added, underlining that the stake purchase, which makes Mediaset the second shareholder in ProSiebenSat.1, was “friendly.”

ProSiebenSat.1 operates free-to-air and pay-TV channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and controls production group Red Arrow Studios. It has been struggling financially due to increased competition from streamers. The company’s 2018 year-end figures, released in March, showed a drop in earnings and revenue, with net income down 2% from 2017 to $612 million. Restructuring is underway.

ProSieben CEO Max Conze welcomed the Mediaset stake as a “vote of confidence in our strategy and team.” ProSiebenSat.1 shares jumped 7.1% in early European trading on Wednesday.

What is unclear at this stage is how Mediaset and ProSiebenSat.1 plan to integrate their activities to make this alliance bear fruit.

“We have to wait and learn what business initiatives can be generated by this financial investment,” Italian investment firm Fidentiis Equities said.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • Italy's Mediaset Takes 9.6% Stake in

    Italy's Mediaset Takes 9.6% Stake in Germany's ProSiebenSat.1

    In a move to expand its pan-European reach, Italy’s Mediaset has acquired a 9.6% stake in Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media, which is Europe’s second-largest TV group in terms of TV home penetration. Mediaset is Italy’s top commercial free-to-air broadcaster. Its purchase of a stake in ProSiebenSat.1, for a reported $368 million, comes amid a wave of consolidation [...]

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Animated Series 'Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten'

    Genius Brands International has launched a new animated TV series, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” with Arnold Schwarzenegger attached to star. “It is an honor and privilege to work with Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment on this new series and help carry on Stan’s creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheros to preschool children [...]

  • Sky Italia Orders Latin-Language Drama ‘Romulus’

    Sky Italia Orders Latin-Language Drama ‘Romulus’ About the Origins of Rome

    Sky is building its slate of originals in Italy with “Romulus,” a 10-part series about the origin of Rome from Cattleya, the Italian producer that makes “Gomorrah.” Non-English-language drama is in vogue, but “Romulus” takes that a step further by having the characters speak in archaic Latin. Matteo Rovere, known for his movie work, is [...]

  • NBC Joins TV's Streaming-News Wave With

    NBC Joins TV's Streaming-News Wave With 'NBC News Now'

    NBC is serving up the video news for which it is known  – but doesn’t mind if you don’t get it through your TV. NBC hopes a rising generation of news junkies will turn to its new streaming-video service for the long and short of it all. The new offering, NBC News Now, provides minutes-long [...]

  • Netflix Partners With BAFTA on Breakthrough

    Netflix Partners on BAFTA's Breakthrough Brits; Initiative Expands Internationally

    Netflix has signed on as a partner on BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits, the program that supports up-and-coming U.K. talent. BAFTA said the partnership with the streaming giant will help facilitate expansion of its “Breakthrough” initiative globally, and the partners will work to identify overseas talent in new territories. This year’s scheme is open to Brits residing [...]

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Checks Into Treatment Facility for 'Personal Issues'

    “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington checked into a “wellness retreat” ahead of the show’s finale on HBO. “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his publicist said in a statement to Variety. Page Six [...]

  • Songland NBC TV Review

    TV Review: NBC's 'Songland'

    “The Voice,” NBC’s durably low-pressure hang with four music superstars, airs in the spring and fall, but Blake Shelton needs at least some time away from his revolving chair. Enter “Songland,” produced by former “Voice” judge Adam Levine — a series that applies “The Voice’s” attitude of cheerful bonhomie between industry A-listers to the songwriting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad