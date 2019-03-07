×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mediaset Espana Taps Ghislain Barrois, Ana Bustamante for Mediterraneo

By and
Ghislain Barrois
CREDIT: Credit: Mediaset España

MADRID —  Top-rating Spanish broadcast network Mediaset Espana has tapped Ghislain Barrois, CEO of its highly successful film production arm Telecinco Cinema, to head up Mediterraneo, ME’s newly integrated sales-production operation.

Ana Bustamante will serve as its managing director. Silvia Cotino will direct its sales and business development. Barrios will remain director of sales and acquisitions at Mediaset España and continue heading up Telecinco Cinema.

The new sales-acquisition-production company will be introduced to the international market at the upcoming MipTV market-co-production forum, which runs April. 8-11 in Cannes.

First sketched out in a presentation on Oct. 30, but now officially launched, Mediterraneo will seek to serve the exponentially-increasing demand for content in the Spanish-speaking world, driven by Netflix and Amazon, but with more streaming platforms in the offing.

Though part of a free-to-air broadcast network, Mediterraneo will offer content and initiate production conversations with OTT and pay TV platforms.

Part of Mediterraneo’s noteworthiness lies in what Mediaset España CEO Paolo Vasile called “the most varied forms of creativity” of the companies it will represent. These take in film production subsidiary Telecinco Cinema, producer of Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” and J.A. Bayona’s “The Impossible” and “A Monster Calls,” and, among affiliates, in which ME has 30%-40% stakes, Aitor Gabilondo’s Alea Media (“Patria,” “Madres”), multimedia producer Megamedia, sports content producer/post-production house SuperSport; non-scripted specialist La Fábrica de la Tele (30%), and Spanish “Survivors” producer Bulldog (30%).

Related

Further Mediterraneo companies are scripted producers houses Mandarina (30%, “Señoras  del (h)ampa”), Alma Producciones, and Melodía Producciones (“Los Nuestros,” “Secretos de Estado”). Offering opportunities for first or second TV window release,  ME’s international channel CincoMas will also be housed under Mediterraneo.

The new company will seek to optimize costs and increase sales revenues in and outside Spain, tap formats and drive new digital and other TV initiatives, said Massimo Musolino, ME director general of management and operations.

ME already has dealings with streaming platforms. Alea Media is producing “Patria” with HBO Europe, not for any channel at Mediaset España. Strengthening an already-close relationship, Mediaset España and Amazon Prime Video have inked worldwide SVOD rights to cop/legal TV drama “Caronte,” a production by Big Bang Media, part of the Mediapro Group, for Mediaset España. Amazon Prime Video users will have access to every “Caronte” episode the day after it broadcast in Spain via Mediaset España channel Telecinco.

ME saw content sales of over €90 million ($103 million) over 2012-18, €55 million ($63 million) from movies, more than 60% of revenues from abroad, said Musolino.

Sales of fiction and programing averaged €4 million ($4.6 million) in revenues over 2012-15, but €8 million ($9.1 million) in 2018, “with growth prospects, and these revenues feed through directly to the bottom line,” he added.

Having acquired content for years, Mediaset España also has excellent contacts with companies such as Disney and Warner, whose global SVOD distribution operations will launch in Spain. That could facilitate production conversations.

The official launch of Mediterraneo comes as ME posted in 2018 full-year net profits of €200.3 million ($228.3 million), its best result since 2008, before Spain’s plunged into a double-dip recession over 2009-13.

ME stock has appreciated 30.7% in 2019. But gross revenues, still largely driven by TV advertising, were broadly flat for 2018 at €963.6 million ($1.1 billion): Mediaset España has to look to open up another broad front of business beyond TV advertising, building its future as not only a broadcast network but content powerhouse.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Patricia Riggen Jack Ryan

    Female Directors Gain Their Voice in Mexico and Beyond

    Mexico’s famed “Tres Amigos” have made a name for themselves in Hollywood and beyond, directing their way to a bevy of Oscars. Less well known: the emerging wave of female auteurs from Mexico. The directors range from Patricia Riggen and Issa Lopez, both busy with Hollywood projects and gaining their own international recognition, to women [...]

  • Ghislain Barrois

    Mediaset Espana Taps Ghislain Barrois, Ana Bustamante for Mediterraneo

    MADRID —  Top-rating Spanish broadcast network Mediaset Espana has tapped Ghislain Barrois, CEO of its highly successful film production arm Telecinco Cinema, to head up Mediterraneo, ME’s newly integrated sales-production operation. Ana Bustamante will serve as its managing director. Silvia Cotino will direct its sales and business development. Barrios will remain director of sales and [...]

  • Taraji P. Henson Ed Helms

    Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms to Star in Netflix Police Drama 'Coffee & Kareem'

    Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms will star in the police drama “Coffee & Kareem” for Netflix. Helms will portray a Detroit cop and Henson will play his girlfriend. He reluctantly teams with her 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal. Michael Dowse is on board to direct [...]

  • Mindy Kaling appears in Late Night

    Mindy Kaling Tries to Save Emma Thompson's Career in 'Late Night' Trailer

    Mindy Kaling tries to rescue Emma Thompson’s career as a prominent late-night talk-show host in the first trailer for Amazon Studios’ comedy “Late Night.” Thompson’s abrasive Katherine Newbury hires Kaling’s Molly Patel as the show’s first female and first person of color writer, then discovers that the network wants to cancel the program if she [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Bob Iger Says Disney-Fox Deal Will Close 'Soon,' Updates Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Opening Date

    Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger told shareholders Thursday the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox will close “soon” and that the enlarged company is ready to “hit the ground running.” He also announced an accelerated opening schedule for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands coming to Disneyland and Disney World. Iger addressed shareholders Thursday morning at [...]

  • David Dobkin to Direct Will Ferrell

    'Wedding Crashers' Director Boards Will Ferrell Comedy at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Wedding Crashers” helmer David Dobkin has signed on to direct the Netflix comedy “Eurovision,” with Will Ferrell attached to star. Ferrell is also on board to co-write the script with Andrew Steele. The “Anchorman” star will produce through his Gary Sanchez Productions along with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy. Adam McKay will exec produce. The [...]

  • Paige Fighting with my Family Playback

    Listen: WWE's Paige Says 'Fighting With My Family' Resonates Beyond Wrestling

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known as WWE Superstar Paige, has seen her life transformed into the new film “Fighting With My Family,” produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Written and directed by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad