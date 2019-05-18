×

Media Musketeers Inks Slate Finance Pact With Entourage Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Media Musketeers

Recently minted film and TV firm Media Musketeers has signed a slate finance deal with Paris-based investment outfit Entourage Ventures. It has also brought on Patrick Swiderski as its finance chief.

Former Apple executives Sebastien Janin and Andy Docherty teamed with former Warner Bros. exec Chris Law to launch Media Musketeers earlier this year. Its first projects include ForLan Films-produced “God Fearing Man,” based on an original Stanley Kubrick screenplay.

The slate financing deal is of the kind more readily seen in the movie business. It will be used to fund a slate of up to eight premium series a year.

The partnership news comes as Swiderski joins Media Musketeers as managing partner for finance. “We are delighted to be partnering with Entourage,” he said. “Their investment capability, expertise and connections will enable us to build properties around innovative production, distribution and financing, bringing our ambitious plans to fruition.”

Related

Media Musketeers will work up and executive produce big-budget TV and then find broadcast and platform partners. Its founders told Variety that part of the plan is to rethink the traditional windowing strategy and look at the potential of launching some projects on transactional digital platforms ahead of launching through the traditional channels.

Entourage Ventures invests in media and entertainment firms. It has previously inked a slate finance deal with Gaumont and is financing over 40 pictures from the French studio.

“Media Musketeers combine an innovative approach to IP, a built-to-scale business model and a tech expertise fit for the new market conditions,” said Julien Delajoux and Matthias Nicodeme, co-founders of Entourage Ventures. “Their dynamic plans very much fit with our own strategic approach and we are looking forward seeing the rich slate of high-end projects our partnership will create.”

The Media Musketeers team is based in France, the U.K., and the Netherlands. It said the value of its slate over the first five years will hit €1 billion ($1.2 billion).

Its “God Fearing Man” project is based on a book by Herbert Emerson Wilson and Kubrick’s original screenplay. It tells the true story of a Canadian church minister-turned-safe cracker who became one of the most successful bank robbers in U.S. history. The four-hour TV drama was developed by ForLan with Philip Hobbs, co-producer on Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • 'Song Without a Name' Review: An

    Cannes Film Review: 'Song Without a Name'

    In a dingy clinic, a newborn child is whisked away from her exhausted mother, supposedly for routine health checks, and is never returned; in short order, the clinic vanishes into thin air too, leaving the stolen baby’s bewildered, impoverished parents with no recourse. The premise of “Song Without a Name” is at once fact-based and [...]

  • Port Authority

    Cannes Film Review: 'Port Authority'

    Selling realness. That’s the essence of Harlem’s tight-knit drag ball scene, where dazzling kiki competitions — made popular in 1991’s landmark LGBT documentary “Paris Is Burning,” and still raging strong all these years later via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Ryan Murphy’s “Pose” on TV — celebrate the art of passing as something other than whatever [...]

  • Jirafa Films, Calamar Cine,Zafiro Cinema, Color

    Jirafa, Calamar, Zafiro, Color Monster Team On ‘Dogs’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES— Chile’s Jirafa Films, producer of Christopher Murray’s “The Blind Christ” and Alicia Scherson’s “Il Futuro” has teamed with Zafiro Cinema in Mexico, Chile’s Calamar Cine and Bolivia’s Color Monster to produce Vinko Tomičić sophomore outing, “Dogs” (“Perros”). “Dogs” won the Best Pitch Award at the spring session of Cannes’ Cinéfondation Résidence. It will follow [...]

  • Writer-director Harold Hölscher’s feature debut riffs

    Rock Salt Releasing Picks Up World Rights to South African Horror ‘8’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES  —  Rock Salt Releasing has acquired world sales rights for South African director Harold Hölscher’s “8,” a horror film that plays on African folklore and mythology to tell a dark story of atonement. Produced by Man Makes A Picture with Rolling Thunder, pic stars Tsamano Sebe (“Of Good Report”), Inge Beckmann (“Escape Room”), Garth Breytenbach [...]

  • Chris Hemsworth Tiffany Haddish

    Film News Roundup: Paramount Buys Chris Hemsworth-Tiffany Haddish Cop Comedy

    In today’s film news roundup, Paramount wins a Chris Hemsworth-Tiffany Haddish project, “Wallflower” gets bought, Valeria Cotto gets cast and Roger Corman receives an honor. ACQUISITIONS Paramount Pictures has bought worldwide rights to “Down Under Cover,” a buddy comedy starring Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish in a deal worth an estimated $40 million. Paramount came [...]

  • Mortal Kombat

    New 'Mortal Kombat' Movie to Hit Theaters in 2021

    Warner Bros. has dated its new “Mortal Kombat” movie for March 5, 2021, with James Wan producing and Simon McQuoid directing. “Mortal Kombat” will do battle on its opening date with Sony Pictures’ fantasy adventure “Masters of the Universe,” which Noah Centineo will lead as the Most Powerful Man in the Universe. Pre-production on “Mortal [...]

  • 'Beanpole' Review: Exceptionally Crafted, Devastating Postwar

    Cannes Film Review: 'Beanpole'

    The first sounds, over the black of the opening titles, are of tiny, gasping breaths catching in a throat. It could be a death rattle or an asthma attack or the last throes of a strangulation, but it is undoubtedly a human in distress. And it’s a very close analog for how “Beanpole,” the slow, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad