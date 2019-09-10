×

Maz Jobrani Sets Animated Comedy Presentation at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Host Maz Jobrani2017 International Emmys - Press Room, New York, USA - 20 Nov 2017
Maz Jobrani’s life could be coming to the small screen as an animated comedy.

Variety has learned exclusively that Fox has commissioned a pilot presentation and script for an animated comedy based on Jobrani and his family. The series would follow three generations of immigrants adjusting to life in America while their neighbors must also adjust.

Jobrani would star in the series and is attached to write and executive produce along with Timothy Stack, Jim Stein, and David Morgasen. Courteney Cox will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment will produce.

Jobrani is primarily known for his stand up career, having starred in the stand up specials “The Axis of Evil Comedy Tour,” “Brown & Friendly,” “I Come in Peace,” “I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One on TV,” and “Immigrant.” As an actor, he recently starred in the CBS comedy “Superior Donuts.” His other onscreen roles include “Descendants,” “Shameless,” “Last Man Standing,” and “Friday After Next.”

He is repped by UTA, Mainstay Entertainment, and Cohen Gardner.

News of the project comes as Fox is looking to double down on animation. The network ordered three new animated shows for the 2019-2020 season, with “Bless the Harts” bowing this fall and “Duncanville” and “The Great North” coming at midseason. They join Fox’s current animation lineup of “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

