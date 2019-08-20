Mayim Bialik Signs Warner Bros. TV Production, Talent Holding Deal

“The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik is expanding her relationship with the production studio behind the long-running CBS comedy.

Bialik and her newly launched Sad Clown Productions banner have signed an exclusive multi-year production deal with the studio, coupled with a talent holding provision for her acting services. Bialik is bringing on former Chuck Lorre Productions exec Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught to head development for her new shingle.

The actress is following in the footsteps of “Big Bang Theory” co-stars Kaley Cuoco, who inked a multi-faceted deal with WBTV back in July, and Jim Parsons, who has an overall deal at WBTV via his That’s Wonderful Productions banner.

In her new role with Bialik, Vaught will be responsible for developing and producing projects for broadcast, cable, streaming and digital platforms via multiple WBTV Group divisions.

“WB has been my creative home for over a decade and I’m thrilled to be continuing my relationship with them as I develop projects as an actor and a producer,” said Bialik in a statement. “After working with Mackenzie during my entire time at ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ I have grown to respect and value her humor, candor, intelligence, and professionalism. There’s no one else I would rather start this new phase of my career with than Mackenzie and I can’t wait to start showing what we can do together.”

Bialik has also added Brandon Klaus as a coordinator at Sad Clown. She is repped by Mosaic, WME and Katz Golden Rosenman LLP.