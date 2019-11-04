‘Mayans MC’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

FX has renewed “Mayans MC” for a third season.

The news comes ahead of the Season 2 finale, which is set to air on Tuesday. In addition, series co-creator and executive producer Elgin James will serve as the sole showrunner for the third season, which is slated to air in fall 2020.

The news comes just under three weeks after series co-creator and co-showrunner Kurt Sutter was fired from the series. Sutter notified the cast and crew of the show of his exit in an email after several complaints were made about his behavior on the set of the series. In the email, Sutter wrote that he had intentionally pulled back on his role in the show in its second season, but the strategy had “backfired.”

“It’s been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment,” he wrote at the time. “Or at least that’s how Disney has interpreted it. I’m sure it’s true.”

Sutter had previously indicated that he planned to exit the series should it go to a third season, allowing James full run of the show.

“We’re happy to continue telling the story of ‘Mayans M.C.’ with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment. “Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make ‘Mayans M.C.’ with this incredible cast, crew and creative team.”

“Mayans MC” is set in the same world as Sutter’s previous series, the popular FX drama “Sons of Anarchy,” and tells the story of the Mayans chapter operating near the U.S/Mexico border. It stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino and Emilio Rivera. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.