×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Maxime Chattam’s ‘Predateurs’ to Be Adapted for TV by ‘Welcome to the Sticks’ Writers (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
CREDIT: MKS/FTS

French thriller writer Maxime Chattam’s “Predateurs” is being adapted for TV by a powerhouse team of producers and by Alexandre Charlot and Franck Magnier, the writing duo behind “Welcome to the Sticks,” the highest-grossing film ever in French history.

The series will be set in a near future when the world is on the brink of war because of climate change and violent migration policies. The story follows a military police inquiry, led by Lieutenant Frewin, into a series of savage killings. But the young soldiers whose bodies are found hideously mutilated have not been killed by the enemy. Frewin knows that only a psychopath could have perpetrated the killings.

Isolani Pictures is the Paris-based drama production company co-founded by Alexandre Richardot and Daniel J. Cottin. It is pacting with MKS, a joint venture between Marvelous Productions and French shingle Kabo Family. Marvelous is the production house founded by Romain Le Grand and Vivien Aslanian, who jointly helmed Pathé for almost 20 years, and producer Marco Pacchioni.

Related

The third partner, Full Time Studio, a new venture launched by seasoned producers Thomas Lubeau, Marc Olla and Eric Gendarme, has a relationship with Chattam and was integral to securing the rights to his novel.

Author and criminologist Chattam has sold more than 7 million books. “Predateurs” will be the first time that Chattam’s work has been adapted as a full-length TV series. The plan is for the show to run to eight 45-minute installments. “Charlot and Magnier’s take to set the action of ‘Predateurs’ in a dystopian future allows the narrative to explore contemporary issues,” the author said. “Their adaptation has a very specific tone that I particularly enjoy.” 

With its top-tier production and writing team, “Predateurs” has the ingredients to be a buzzy European drama at a moment when international scripted TV is in demand.

Writers Charlot and Magnier are reuniting on a genre project for the first time since their 2002 horror “Maléfique.” They said: “This opportunity to adapt Maxime Chattam’s work is a fantastic challenge that brings us back to our first-love genre, in which our very first feature script, ‘Malefique,’ won the jury award at Gerardmer back in 2003. Maxime’s complex and documented universe is absolutely thrilling to dive into, and we are very excited to adapt ‘Predateurs.’”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Johnell Young and The RZAHulu 'Wu-Tang:

    The RZA Talks ‘Weekly Wu Wednesday Call’ While Making Hulu Biopic

    According to the RZA, the Wu-Tang Clan had a “weekly Wu Wednesday call” throughout the making of their Hulu biopic. “Good, bad or ugly, we discussed we talked, I filled them in,” the RZA, born as Robert Diggs, who co-created the series alongside Alex Tse, said after a screening at Hulu’s Paleyfest event in Los [...]

  • Bruce Beresford Redman Bruce Beresford-Redman, the

    Former 'Survivor' Producer Released From Prison

    Bruce Beresford-Redman, an ex-producer of the reality television show “Survivor,” has been released from a Mexican prison after serving time for his wife’s murder. Beresford-Redman was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife Mónica Burgos in 2010 while on a family vacation at the luxury Moon Palace Resort [...]

  • TV News Roundup: '25 Words or

    TV News Roundup: '25 Words or Less' Celebrity Contestants Include 'Friends' Reunion

    In today’s TV news roundup, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are among the celebrity contestants on “25 Words or Less.” Also, Ruby Rose, Sarah Snook and Dacre Montgomery will be honored at the Australian in Film Awards. CASTINGS Fox TV announced Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Chelsea Handler, Jane Lynch and Rick Fox are among the [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Expands Outreach to Managers for Deals

    With its bitter stalemate with agents in its fifth month, the Writers Guild of America is broadening its outreach to managers to make deals for members. “The WGA is expanding its online services to include connecting management companies with WGA members who are looking for new representation,” said an email Tuesday to managers. “A list [...]

  • Mrs Fletcher Review

    Toronto TV Review: 'Mrs. Fletcher'

    Mrs. Fletcher isn’t married — at least not anymore. The title character of HBO’s new limited series, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 10 ahead of an October 27 bow, hasn’t gotten around to changing her name yet, either because it’s a final fraying thread tying her to her otherwise disconnected college-age [...]

  • John C Reilly'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

    John C. Reilly Joins HBO's 1980s Lakers Pilot, Replacing Michael Shannon

    John C. Reilly has joined the HBO pilot about the 1980s Showtime Lakers in a recasting. Reilly will play the role of former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, replacing Michael Shannon, who exited the project over creative differences. The character is described as a self-made millionaire whose success has only amplified his proclivity for risk, Buss [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad