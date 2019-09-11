Maxime Chattam’s ‘Predateurs’ to Be Adapted for TV by ‘Welcome to the Sticks’ Writers (EXCLUSIVE)

French thriller writer Maxime Chattam’s “Predateurs” is being adapted for TV by a powerhouse team of producers and by Alexandre Charlot and Franck Magnier, the writing duo behind “Welcome to the Sticks,” the highest-grossing film ever in French history.

The series will be set in a near future when the world is on the brink of war because of climate change and violent migration policies. The story follows a military police inquiry, led by Lieutenant Frewin, into a series of savage killings. But the young soldiers whose bodies are found hideously mutilated have not been killed by the enemy. Frewin knows that only a psychopath could have perpetrated the killings.

Isolani Pictures is the Paris-based drama production company co-founded by Alexandre Richardot and Daniel J. Cottin. It is pacting with MKS, a joint venture between Marvelous Productions and French shingle Kabo Family. Marvelous is the production house founded by Romain Le Grand and Vivien Aslanian, who jointly helmed Pathé for almost 20 years, and producer Marco Pacchioni.

The third partner, Full Time Studio, a new venture launched by seasoned producers Thomas Lubeau, Marc Olla and Eric Gendarme, has a relationship with Chattam and was integral to securing the rights to his novel.

Author and criminologist Chattam has sold more than 7 million books. “Predateurs” will be the first time that Chattam’s work has been adapted as a full-length TV series. The plan is for the show to run to eight 45-minute installments. “Charlot and Magnier’s take to set the action of ‘Predateurs’ in a dystopian future allows the narrative to explore contemporary issues,” the author said. “Their adaptation has a very specific tone that I particularly enjoy.”

With its top-tier production and writing team, “Predateurs” has the ingredients to be a buzzy European drama at a moment when international scripted TV is in demand.

Writers Charlot and Magnier are reuniting on a genre project for the first time since their 2002 horror “Maléfique.” They said: “This opportunity to adapt Maxime Chattam’s work is a fantastic challenge that brings us back to our first-love genre, in which our very first feature script, ‘Malefique,’ won the jury award at Gerardmer back in 2003. Maxime’s complex and documented universe is absolutely thrilling to dive into, and we are very excited to adapt ‘Predateurs.’”