Disney Channel Alum Adam Bonnett Joins Mattel Television

After 21 years as a programming executive at Disney Channels Worldwide, Adam Bonnett has joined Mattel Television as executive producer overseeing development and production of episodic content.

Bonnett will spearhead animated and live-action projects for the El Segundo, Calif.-based toymaker that is looking to better exploit its popular toy brands through TV programming. Mattel is home to Barbie, Hot Wheels, Thomas and Friends and the Fisher-Price line of toys for tykes.

Bonnett will report to Mattel president and chief operating officer Richard Dickson.

“Adam is an extraordinarily talented executive with a proven track record of developing high-quality TV content that captures the imagination of kids worldwide,” said Dickson. “Adding his expertise is another important step as we build out our franchise management capabilities in order to maximize the potential of our brands across a variety of channels and consumer touchpoints.”

As exec VP of original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, Bonnett had a hand in shepherding numerous Disney Channel hits during his long run at the cabler, including “Hannah Montana,” “Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible,” “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Lizzie McGuire,” “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “That’s So Raven.” He also supervised the production of Disney Channel made-fors including “The Descendants,” “Teen Beach Movie” and the upcoming live-action take on “Kim Possible.” He exited Disney in November.

“Mattel owns one of the world’s greatest portfolio of brands, each with unique characters, storylines and built-in emotional connections with children, creating amazing potential for storytelling,” Bonnett said.

Before Disney, Bonnett worked at Nickelodeon overseeing the Viacom cabler’s annual Kids Choice Awards.