TV Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Dominates With Season Finale

The two-hour season finale of “The Masked Singer” on Fox blew away all of its broadcast competition on Wednesday night.

The singing competition series nabbed a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10 million viewers over two hours, both of which represent new series highs in Live+Same Day. That is also an approximate bump of 15% in the demo and 20% in total viewers compared to last week’s episode.

The closest competition in the key demo for “The Masked Singer” was “Survivor” on CBS, which averaged a 1.5 rating and 7.1 million viewers. NBC’s “Chicago” shows were next up. Both “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” averaged a 1.2 rating at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively. “Med” drew 8.5 million viewers and “Fire” drew 8.2 million. “Chicago PD” aired at 10, averaging a 1.1 rating and 7.1 million viewers.

“Whiskey Cavalier” made its timeslot debut at 10 on ABC, averaging a 0.7 rating and 4.1 million viewers. That is down a 0.1 from the demo audience the show drew in its post-Oscar slot on Sunday but even in total viewers.

After “Survivor” on CBS, “The World’s Best” continued its downwards ratings slide with two back-to-back episodes. The first episode at 9 drew a new series low 0.5 rating and 2.8 million viewers. The second episode went even lower with a 0.4 and 2.6 million. Across both hours, the show averaged a 0.5 rating and 2.7 million viewers.