‘Masked Singer’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Fox has ordered a second season of the hit unscripted series “The Masked Singer.”

Based on the international format, the competition series features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke serve on the panel alongside series host Nick Cannon. A new episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

“The response to ‘The Masked Singer’ has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Broadcasting Company. “I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! ‘The Masked Singer’ is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

The series premiere delivered television’s greatest Live+7 Day gain among unscripted debuts ever in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. The premiere rose by 1.2 ratings points to a 4.2 in L+7 and by 3.6 million viewers to 13 million total. To date, the premiere has delivered 17.6 million total viewers in multi-platform viewing.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, the series was developed for the U.S. and is executive produced by Craig Plestis of Smart Dog Media and Izzie Pick Ibarra. Alex Rudzinski directs. Cannon serves as co-executive producer. “The Masked Singer” is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.