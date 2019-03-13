×
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins ABC Legal Drama Pilot From Hank Steinberg, 50 Cent

Mary Stuart Masterson2018 International Emmy Awards, New York, USA - 19 Nov 2018
Mary Stuart Masterson has signed on for a lead role in the ABC legal drama pilot that hails from Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Variety has learned.

The project follows Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock), a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

Masterson will play Anya, the Brooklyn District Attorney. She is described as hard-charging, intelligent, politically savvy but take-no-prisoners. She is married to Kate (Indira Varma), the warden of the prison where Aaron is incarcerated. They share two kids. Anya is running for re-election and Kate’s support of Aaron will make that very complicated for her.

Masterson is perhaps best known for her roles in films like “Benny & Joon,” “Fried Green Tomatoes,” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.” Her recent TV credits include “Blindspot,” “NCIS,” “Blue Bloods,” and “The Good Wife.”

She is repped by Buchwald and Untitled Entertainment.

Jackson will executive produce the project via his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc banner along with Isaac Wright Jr., Doug Robinson, and Alison Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions. Steinberg is the writer and executive producer. George Tillman Jr. will executive produce and direct the pilot. Sony Pictures Television will produce along with ABC Studios.

  Mary Stuart Masterson Joins ABC Legal Drama Pilot From Hank Steinberg, 50 Cent

