Mary Steenburgen Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

Mary Steenburgen
CREDIT: Maarten de Boer for Variety

Mary Steenburgen has been cast in the NBC drama pilot “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” Variety has learned.

The project is described as a musical dramedy about Zoey (Jane Levy), who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her. With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her “gift” to not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.

Steenburgen will play Maggie, Zoey’s mother. She is trying to put her best foot forward and keep her family intact.

Steenburgen previously won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her role in the film “Melvin and Howard.” She is also well known for her roles in films like “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Parenthood,” “Powder,” “The Help,” and “Step Brothers.” She has also recently appeared on TV shows such as “The Last Man on Earth,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and “Justified.”

She is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passerman.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate Television alongside The Tannenbaum Company, FeigCo, and Universal Music Group. Austin Winsberg is the writer and executive producer. Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Richard Shepard, and Jason Wang will also serve executive producers. Shepard will also direct the pilot.

