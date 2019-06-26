×

Mary J. Blige Inks First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Mary J Blige Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige has signed an exclusive first-look television deal with Lionsgate.

Under the pact, Blige and her newly-launched Blue Butterfly productions will develop and produce TV series for the studio. The singer-actress will also have the opportunity to create content across Lionsgate’s various business platforms.

“Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice,” said Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “Every art she touches blossoms and we’re humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit.”

Blige’s recent credits include “Mudbound” on the film side, for which she earned acting and music Oscar nominations, and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” on the TV side.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate. They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life,” said Blige in a statement.

Blige is the latest artist to begin developing content with Lionsgate, as the company’s burgeoning talent roster includes Courtney Kemp, Jonathan Levine, Matt Kunitz, Mona-Scott Young, Cassian Elwes, the Erwin Brothers, Eugenio Derbez, and Yvette Lee Bowser, among others.

Seth Rogen and his Point Grey Pictures banner also recently signed with the studio in a multiplatform deal which includes motion pictures, TV packages, and potential programming for Lionsgate’s cable channel Starz. Lionsgate’s biggest productions on the TV front include “Orange Is The New Black,” “Mad Men” and “Dear White People.”

Blige recently picked up the BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 BET Awards. Fellow legendary recording artist Rihanna presented her with the trophy. She is represented by APA, The Lede Company and Grubman Shire & Meiselas.

