Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Tawny Newsome to Star in Zoe Lister-Jones’ Comedy Pilot at ABC

CREDIT: Ellis: Rex/Shuttertock

Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Tawny Newsome have been cast in the lead roles of the ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Woman Up,” Variety has learned.

Ellis will play Liz and Newsome will play Phoebe, two former teen moms who worked their asses off to see their daughters all the way through high school graduation. And now at 35, they’re ready to make up for the youth they never had.

In addition, Kym Whitley will play Phoebe’s mom Edna, Gabrielle Elyse will play Phoebe’s daughter Angela, and Abby Quinn will play Liz’s daughter Grace.

Ellis is known for her role as the Waitress on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and has also appeared on shows like “Santa Clarita Diet,” “The Grinder,” and “New Girl.” Newsome’s TV credits include “Brockmire,” “The Comedy Get Down,” and “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$.” Whitley has previously starred on shows like “Young & Hungry” and lent her voice to the “Black Dynamite” animated series, reprising her role from the live-action film. Elyse starred in the show “Snatchers” and guested on shows such as “Teen Wolf,” “The Catch,” and “One Day at a Time.” Quinn’s credits include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Black Mirror,” and “Better Call Saul.”

Ellis is repped by UTA and Haven Entertainment. Newsome is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Hansen, Jacobson. Whitley is repped by ICM, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Darrell D. Miller. Elyse is repped by AEFH Talent and MAKE GOOD Content. Quinn is repped by CAA, Rebecca Kitt & Associates, and attorney Emily Downs.

Lister-Jones will write, direct, and executive produce “Woman Up” under her Ms. Lister Films banner. In addition to Lister-Jones, Liz Meriwether will also executive produce. Meriwether recently co-created the ABC comedy series “Single Parents” and worked with Lister-Jones when the latter guest starred on “New Girl.” Jason Winer and Jon Radler will also executive produce via their Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century Fox Television will produce along with ABC Studios.

