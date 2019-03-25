‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Renewed for Third Season at Hulu

Hulu has renewed “Marvel’s Runaways” for a third season.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Runaways” stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta as the Runaways, six teenagers from different backgrounds who unite against their parents, the Pride, portrayed by Angel Parker, Ryan Sands, Annie Wersching, Kip Pardue, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Kevin Weisman, Brittany Ishibashi, and James Yaegashi.

The new order is for 10 episodes, down three from Season 2, which hit Hulu in Dec. 2018.

“We are so excited to tell more ‘Runaways’ stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” said co-showrunners and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. “Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

“Thank you, Hulu! We’re thrilled that ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ is back for its third season,” said executive producer and Marvel head of television Jeph Loeb. “Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the amazing writers have something epic in store for our terrific cast.”

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage along with Loeb and Quinton Peeples. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski produces as well. “Marvel’s Runaways” is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.