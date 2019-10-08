×

‘Marvel’s Helstrom’ Series at Hulu Sets Main Cast

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The casting for the “Marvel’s Helstrom” series has been set.

Hulu and Marvel TV have announced seven of the major cast members, namely Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy, for the series which is slated for debut in 2020. The series was originally greenlit in conjunction with another Marvel property in “Ghost Rider,” however, the Disney-owned streamer pulled the plug on Gabriel Luna-led series a couple weeks ago.

“Marvel’s Helstrom” centers aorund Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.

Austen will play Daimon (“Grantchester”), who is described as a professor of ethics who moonlights as an exorcist, while Lemmon (“Succession”) will play play his sister Ana, who runs a successful auction house and suffers no fools.

Marvel stars as Victoria Helstrom, who is plagued by demons both real and imagined and has been institutionalized for twenty years. Wisdom will play Caretaker, a guardian of knowledge of the occult. He uses his knowledge and his relationship with Ana to help keep demonic forces at bay. Carryl joins the cast as Dr. Louise Hastings, a psychologist with a strong faith but an open mind. Guerra will play Gabriella Rosetti, a woman balancing logic and faith who arrives from the Vatican to help Daimon and Hastings uncover cases of demonic possession. Finally Uy will play Chris Yen, Ana’s business partner and her closest friend.

The series is being co-produced by Marvel TV and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. Paul Zbyszewski is the executive Producer and showrunner. Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb is also an EP.

