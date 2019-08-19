×

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Sets Season 3 December Premiere Date, Drops First Trailer (Watch)

Amazon’s Emmy juggernaut “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is coming back for a third season on Dec. 6.

The upcoming season has the eponymous comic on the road, with the new trailer giving snippets of her touring material. “In 1960 an unmarried woman will take the pill so she can have as much sex as she wants,” Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) sets up the joke.  “And a married woman will just have a headache and call it a night.”

The trailer also shows Midge lounging in Miami, playing slots in a casino, battling it out in court with her ex-husband, going on a USO tour and other events in the life of an itinerant mid-century comedienne.

The show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino gave insight into the third season’s plot in March of this year. She said, “Her journey this year that we’ve set out for her is it’s the first time she’s setting out as a road comic, it’s the first time she’s getting paid for this, it’s the first time she’s going to have consistency, and she’s dealing with audiences that aren’t her people. That is going to bring its own story twist to it, we’re definitely going to some different places in Season 3.”

“Mrs. Maisel” is going in strong to this year’s Emmy race with 20 nominations. Last year, the show won five Emmys for its first season, including outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Brosnahan and outstanding comedy series.

