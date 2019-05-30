×
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 Adds Cary Elwes, Stephanie Hsu (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephanie Hsu Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes and Stephanie Hsu have both been cast Season 3 of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The pair join a returning cast that includes series star Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the titular Mrs. Maisel, along with Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. It was previously announced that “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown would also be appearing in Season 3.

Elwes is known for his roles in films like “The Princess Bride,” “Saw,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” and “Days of Thunder.” On the TV side, he will appear in the upcoming third season of “Stranger Things” and previously had roles on shows like “Psych,” “The Art of More,” “Life in Pieces,” and “The X-Files.” He is repped by APA and LINK.

Hsu’s past TV credits include “The Path,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Girl Code.” She made her Broadway debut in “Spongebob Squarepants” and currently stars in the Broadway show “Be More Chill” as Christine Canigula. She is repped by Artists & Representatives and Creative Talent Company.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has proven to be a major breakout for Amazon. The series won eight Emmy Awards for its first season and three Golden Globes total for its first and second seasons, including winning best comedy series at both awards shows. The second season is also expected to be a major contender in this year’s Emmy race. The series is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

