You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been renewed for a fourth season at Amazon, Variety has learned.

The news comes less than a week after the third season debuted, with the whole season dropping on the streamer on Dec. 6. The move comes as now surprise, however, given the critical success the show has enjoyed since it debuted. To date, the series has won 16 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including wins at both awards shows for best comedy series. The series has also won two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. It recently picked up two Golden Globe nominations for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy for series lead Rachel Brosnahan.

“’The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4. Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’”

The series was created by Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Palladino. Along with Brosnahan, it stars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” said Sherman-Palladino and and Palladino. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of ‘Maisel,’ for a little while longer.”

In Season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel (Zegen) struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams, Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission, and Rose (Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.

More TV

  • Tamron HallRolling Stone's Women Shaping The

    Tamron Hall Talk Show Renewed for Second Season

    Tamron Hall is staying put in daytime syndication now that Walt Disney Television has renewed her eponymous talk show for a second season. “Tamron Hall” has been re-upped for a second season on stations covering 80% of U.S. TV households, including the eight ABC O&O stations covering New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other big [...]

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

    “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been renewed for a fourth season at Amazon, Variety has learned. The news comes less than a week after the third season debuted, with the whole season dropping on the streamer on Dec. 6. The move comes as now surprise, however, given the critical success the show has enjoyed since [...]

  • Audra McDonald/Geena Davis

    Geena Davis and Audra McDonald to Be Honored at 35th Annual Artios Awards

    Geena Davis and Audra McDonald will be honored by the Casting Society of America (CSA) at the 35th Annual Artios Awards, the organization announced Thursday. Oscar winner and advocate Geena Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the Los Angeles ceremony. Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner McDonald will be honored with [...]

  • Netflix Releases Explosive Final Trailer For

    Netflix Releases Explosive Final Trailer For 'The Witcher'

    Only eight days away from the series’ release, Netflix dropped the final trailer for its highly anticipated eight-episode first season of “The Witcher.” Best on Andrzej Sapkowski’s bestselling fantasy series of books, “The Witcher” stars Henry Cavill (“Justice League”) as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan (“The War of the Worlds”) as the young [...]

  • Orlando Bloom

    Orlando Bloom Sets First-Look Deal With Amazon

    “Carnival Row” star Orlando Blook has inked a first-look deal with Amazon, Variety has learned. Under the deal, Bloom will develop television and film projects for Prime Video. Bloom currently stars on Amazon’s “Carnival Row” alongside Cara Delevigne. The series premiered back in August and was renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere. The [...]

  • 'Little America' Scores Early Season 2

    'Little America' Scores Early Season 2 Renewal at Apple

    Apple has renewed its immigrant anthology series “Little America” for a second season before the first has even debuted. The half-hour series hails from Lee Eisenberg and “The Big Sick” writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. It is based on true stories from Epic Magazine. It explores the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad