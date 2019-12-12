‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been renewed for a fourth season at Amazon, Variety has learned.

The news comes less than a week after the third season debuted, with the whole season dropping on the streamer on Dec. 6. The move comes as now surprise, however, given the critical success the show has enjoyed since it debuted. To date, the series has won 16 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including wins at both awards shows for best comedy series. The series has also won two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. It recently picked up two Golden Globe nominations for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy for series lead Rachel Brosnahan.

“’The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4. Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’”

The series was created by Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Palladino. Along with Brosnahan, it stars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” said Sherman-Palladino and and Palladino. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of ‘Maisel,’ for a little while longer.”

In Season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel (Zegen) struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams, Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission, and Rose (Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.