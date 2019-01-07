‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Rachel Brosnahan to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Saturday Night Live” is about to get marvelous.

Rachel Brosnahan, the star of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is set to host the Jan. 19 episode of the NBC sketch comedy series. This will mark Brosnahan’s first time hosting the show. Greta Van Fleet will make their debut as musical guest. The band recently received four 2019 Grammy Award nominations and their first full-length studio album, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army,” debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Rock chart.

The announcement comes just one day after Brosnahan picked up her second Golden Globe award for “Maisel,” winning for the second year in a row in the best actress in a comedy series category. Co-star Alex Borstein was also nominated in the best supporting actress in a comedy category, while the show itself was nominated for best comedy series. The show took home eight awards at the 2018 Emmys, including best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Brosnahan), and best supporting actress in a comedy series (Borstein).

The critically-acclaimed comedy series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s housewife from New York’s Upper West Side who discovers an uncanny knack for stand up comedy after storybook life falls apart. Season 2 debuted in December, with Amazon having ordered a third season back in May.