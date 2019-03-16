×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator on Season 3: ‘It’s Going to Be a Bigger Show’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Emily Kneeter for The Paley Center for Media

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched Season 2 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

In the final moments of Season 2 of the Amazon smash hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) comes to her husband Joel (Michael Zegen), who left her in the very beginning of Season 1, for comfort.

Midge is about to embark on the opportunity of a lifetime as a touring comic, and she wants to be with “someone who loves her, just for one night.” With Benjamin (Zachary Levi) waiting in the wings, the question that many fans have is, will this really be a one night only thing between the two of them?

“I think that Midge does believe that,” Brosnahan told Variety at the show’s Paleyfest opening night blue carpet. “I don’t think it’s about their relationship, I think it’s about trust and comfort, she’s entering this brand new path that’s scary, there’s no path that’s already been forged ahead of her, unlike her former life, and I think it’s a moment of comfort and connection before she steps off the deep end on this big tour.”

No premiere date has yet been announced for viewers to find out, but the cast and creators of the show revealed they had their first table read for Season 3 on Thursday, and begin shooting in New York on March 20. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said she has “only written one script so far.”

Related

Tony Shalhoub, who plays Midge’s father, had previously told ET that part of Season 3 was set to film in Miami, perhaps as part of Midge’s grand tour. On the carpet, the cast were unable to confirm any of the filming locations for the upcoming season.

What Sherman-Palladino did reveal, however, is that after the show went to Paris and the Catskills in Season 2, Season 3 will expand Midge’s horizons even more, and that means “a bigger show because the story has to push out.”

“Her journey this year that we’ve set out for her is it’s the first time she’s setting out as a road comic, it’s the first time she’s getting paid for this, it’s the first time she’s going to have consistency, and she’s dealing with audiences that aren’t her people,” Sherman-Palladino explained. “That is going to bring its own story twist to it, we’re definitely going to some different places in Season 3.”

During the panel, the cast pulled back the curtain as to how the show is precisely choreographed and shot. Zegen said that Sherman-Palladino often hands them the final script for each episode “a day before shooting,” which means that rehearsals take place on the fly, during the first few takes.

When moderator Patton Oswalt asked the cast what people or events from history they would like their characters to encounter in the future, he received an interestingly varied response.

Brosnahan went first, saying that she would love for Midge to encounter the rebirth of the feminist movement in the 1960s and ’70s.

Next was Alex Borstein who simply said, “I would like to see Susie bang Elvis. A young, firm Elvis.”

“It writes itself,” Sherman-Palladino replied jokingly.

Also present at the panel were Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • 'Mrs. Maisel' Creator on Season 3:

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Creator on Season 3: 'It's Going to Be a Bigger Show'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched Season 2 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” In the final moments of Season 2 of the Amazon smash hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) comes to her husband Joel (Michael Zegen), who left her in the very beginning of Season 1, for comfort. [...]

  • Felicity Huffman Lori Loughlin

    College Admissions Scandal: Everything That's Happened So Far

    The worlds of entertainment, business, sports and academia were rocked by the recent revelation that wealthy parents such as Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin allegedly paid college admissions consultant Rick Singer large sums to get their children into elite colleges. New developments in the scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI, continue to pop [...]

  • Jeanine Mason Roswell TV Take Podcast

    Listen: Jeanine Mason on Being a Leading Latina in CW's 'Roswell, New Mexico'

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. In this week’s episode, Variety TV critic Caroline Framke talks with Jeanine Mason, star of the CW’s new drama “Roswell, New Mexico.” The series is the second adaptation of the “Roswell High” book series by Melinda Metz. The first series premiered in 1999 and starred Shiri Appleby as the main character, [...]

  • American Gods Season 3

    'American Gods' Names Charles 'Chic' Eglee Showrunner, Gets Season 3 Renewal

    “American Gods” is returning with a new showrunner. The Fremantle-produced Starz television series based on the Neil Gaiman novel has officially been picked up for a third season and has tapped Charles “Chic” Eglee to lead the season as showrunner and executive producer. The news comes less than a week after the show launched its [...]

  • Exclusive - All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo

    Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Return to National Geographic After Assault Investigation

    National Geographic Channel has completed its investigation into “Cosmos” and “StarTalk” host Neil deGrasse Tyson, and will move forward with both shows. The channel didn’t elaborate on its findings, however. “‘StarTalk’ will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to [...]

  • 2019 Guadalajara Festival, Takeaways

    Guadalajara: First Details of Guillermo del Toro’s Animation Center, Takeaways

    ’Petra,’ ‘Midnight Family ‘ Win Big at Guadalajara The 34th Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG), boasting a new general director, Estrella Araiza, wrapped March 15 with a bevy of cash prizes spread out among several categories. Documentaries ruled, led by Premio Mezcal best film and best director winner “Midnight Family” by Luke Lorentzen, who also lensed [...]

  • Sumner Redstone

    CBS Agrees to $1.25 Million Settlement in Sumner Redstone Pay Suit

    CBS has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit which accused the company of paying millions to former chairman Sumner Redstone after he was incapacitated by illness. The suit was filed in Delaware Chancery Court in July 2016 on behalf of shareholder R.A. Feuer. It accused the CBS board of directors of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad