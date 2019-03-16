‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator on Season 3: ‘It’s Going to Be a Bigger Show’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched Season 2 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

In the final moments of Season 2 of the Amazon smash hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) comes to her husband Joel (Michael Zegen), who left her in the very beginning of Season 1, for comfort.

Midge is about to embark on the opportunity of a lifetime as a touring comic, and she wants to be with “someone who loves her, just for one night.” With Benjamin (Zachary Levi) waiting in the wings, the question that many fans have is, will this really be a one night only thing between the two of them?

“I think that Midge does believe that,” Brosnahan told Variety at the show’s Paleyfest opening night blue carpet. “I don’t think it’s about their relationship, I think it’s about trust and comfort, she’s entering this brand new path that’s scary, there’s no path that’s already been forged ahead of her, unlike her former life, and I think it’s a moment of comfort and connection before she steps off the deep end on this big tour.”

No premiere date has yet been announced for viewers to find out, but the cast and creators of the show revealed they had their first table read for Season 3 on Thursday, and begin shooting in New York on March 20. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said she has “only written one script so far.”

Tony Shalhoub, who plays Midge’s father, had previously told ET that part of Season 3 was set to film in Miami, perhaps as part of Midge’s grand tour. On the carpet, the cast were unable to confirm any of the filming locations for the upcoming season.

What Sherman-Palladino did reveal, however, is that after the show went to Paris and the Catskills in Season 2, Season 3 will expand Midge’s horizons even more, and that means “a bigger show because the story has to push out.”

“Her journey this year that we’ve set out for her is it’s the first time she’s setting out as a road comic, it’s the first time she’s getting paid for this, it’s the first time she’s going to have consistency, and she’s dealing with audiences that aren’t her people,” Sherman-Palladino explained. “That is going to bring its own story twist to it, we’re definitely going to some different places in Season 3.”

During the panel, the cast pulled back the curtain as to how the show is precisely choreographed and shot. Zegen said that Sherman-Palladino often hands them the final script for each episode “a day before shooting,” which means that rehearsals take place on the fly, during the first few takes.

When moderator Patton Oswalt asked the cast what people or events from history they would like their characters to encounter in the future, he received an interestingly varied response.

Brosnahan went first, saying that she would love for Midge to encounter the rebirth of the feminist movement in the 1960s and ’70s.

Next was Alex Borstein who simply said, “I would like to see Susie bang Elvis. A young, firm Elvis.”

“It writes itself,” Sherman-Palladino replied jokingly.

Also present at the panel were Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and executive producer Daniel Palladino.