Spider-Man Disney Junior Series ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Set for 2021 (EXCLUSIVE)

Spider-Man’s MCU future may be in doubt, but the Wall Crawler’s sticking around in Disney Junior’s new animated series “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends,” set to debut in 2021.

The series, from Marvel Animation and Family Entertainment, will be Marvel’s first feature-length series on Disney Junior. It will follow Peter Parker and his friends Miles Morales, Gwen (Ghost-Spider), Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, as they work together to defeat evil forces. It will be geared towards preschoolers and their families.

“Preschool kids already love Spidey, so they’ll be delighted to have Peter Parker thwipping across their screens in this new series” Cort Lane, the senior vice president of Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, said. “Everyone at Marvel is thrilled to launch our first preschool series on Disney Junior, the gold standard platform for the audience. We believe parents and kids will be excited about these stories filled with themes of friendship, cooperation, solving problems and using your abilities to help others.”

Joe D’Ambrosia, senior VP of original programming and general manager of Disney Junior, added, “We’re thrilled to be working with Marvel on this new series showcasing the exciting adventures of Spidey and his friends as they model the importance of teamwork and helping others in their community. This is the perfect series to introduce preschoolers to the super hero powers of friendship and working together to help others in need.”

The series will be executive produced by Alan Fine, Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski, with Marsha Friffin attached as a co-executive producer. Supervising producer is Harrison Wilcox. Alfred Gimeno is as supervising animation producer, and Ashley Mendoza is story editor.