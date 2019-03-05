Marvel Entertainment Taps Shane Rahmani as New Media Senior VP

Shane Rahmani has been named Marvel Entertainment’s senior vice president and general manager of new media, tasked with helming and expanding the company’s digital business, new media production, social distribution and online content.

“Marvel is one of entertainment’s most storied brands – a lifestyle to many – and I’m thrilled to help this team continue to develop and fulfill its new media ambitions,” said Rahmani in a statement. “From the Marvel curious to the Marvel obsessed, we’re determined to make the Marvel Universe that much more accessible across all the relevant new media platforms that count around the globe.”

In this position, Rahmani will be based out of the company’s New York office and report directly to Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley. Most recently, Rahmani served as chief business officer of IAC-backed subsidiary CH Media, which includes CollegeHumor, Dorkly and other properties. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Thrillist Media Group and Viacom.