×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marvel Entertainment Taps Shane Rahmani as New Media Senior VP

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shane Rahmani has been named Marvel Entertainment’s senior vice president and general manager of new media, tasked with helming and expanding the company’s digital business, new media production, social distribution and online content.

Marvel is one of entertainment’s most storied brands – a lifestyle to many – and I’m thrilled to help this team continue to develop and fulfill its new media ambitions,” said Rahmani in a statement. “From the Marvel curious to the Marvel obsessed, we’re determined to make the Marvel Universe that much more accessible across all the relevant new media platforms that count around the globe.”

In this position, Rahmani will be based out of the company’s New York office and report directly to Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley. Most recently, Rahmani served as chief business officer of IAC-backed subsidiary CH Media, which includes CollegeHumor, Dorkly and other properties. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Thrillist Media Group and Viacom.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Marvel Entertainment Taps Shane Rahmani as

    Marvel Entertainment Taps Shane Rahmani as New Media Senior VP

    Shane Rahmani has been named Marvel Entertainment’s senior vice president and general manager of new media, tasked with helming and expanding the company’s digital platforms, new media production, social distribution and online content. “Marvel is one of entertainment’s most storied brands – a lifestyle to many – and I’m thrilled to help this team continue [...]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

    NFL, Networks Mull Sunday-Afternoon Shake-Up for TV Football (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of the greatest games in football is months away from starting, but that isn’t keeping the players from getting warmed up. The NFL and some of the media companies that broadcast some of its most-watched matches have considered the idea of shaking up the Sunday-afternoon packages that regularly air on CBS and Fox, according [...]

  • Sara Rue

    Sara Rue Cast in NBC Pilot 'Prism'

    Sara Rue has been cast in a series regular role in the NBC drama pilot “Prism,” Variety has learned. “Prism” is an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling [...]

  • Adesuwa McCalla

    MetaMorphic Entertainment's Adesuwa McCalla Sets Amazon First-Look Deal

    Adesuwa McCalla, the principal of literary management firm MetaMorphic Entertainment, has signed a first-look deal at Amazon. Through MetaMorphic Entertainment, McCalla will develop original series to be available exclusively on the streaming platform. “Since inception, Metamorphic Entertainment has been staunchly committed to developing fresh, inclusive talent,” said McCalla. “I can think of no better partner [...]

  • Taylor Hickson Jessica Sutton

    Freeform Picks Up Witch Drama 'Motherland' to Series

    Freeform has put out a 10-episode series order for “Motherland: Fort Salem,” a show about witches in the American military, Variety has learned. The one-hour drama, which has Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick on board as EPs, was created by Eliot Laurence and is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution [...]

  • EXECUTIVE PORTRAIT (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

    Disney Taps Warner Bros. Vet Craig Hunegs to Lead Merged TV Studios Unit

    Former Warner Bros. exec Craig Hunegs has been tapped to lead Disney Television Studios once the acquisition of 21st Century Fox closes. As president of the division, he will be in charge of all areas of the studio’s operations, including ABC Studios, ABC Signature, Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios. ABC Studios [...]

  • Russell HornsbyLos Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation

    Russell Hornsby to Lead NBC's 'Bone Collector' Pilot 'Lincoln'

    Russell Hornsby has been cast in the lead role in the NBC drama pilot “Lincoln,” Variety has confirmed. Based on the bestselling book series by Jeffery Deaver, “Lincoln” follows legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby), who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector. Called back into action [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad