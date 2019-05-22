Martin Short Joins Whitney Cummings, Lee Daniels Amazon Comedy Pilot ‘Good People’

The cast of the Amazon comedy pilot “Good People” continues to grow, with Martin Short becoming the latest big name star to sign on to the project.

Short joins previously announced cast members Lisa Kudrow, Greg Kinnear, and Whitney Cummings. Cummings is also writing and executive producing the pilot with Lee Daniels.

“Good People” centers on three generations of women working in the Ombusdmans office of a college navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class, and gender.

Short has been cast as Dean Ed Brown, described as the self-satisfied Dean of Sacramento University who has no concept of what’s appropriate. He is of the “old guard” in terms of how he sees the world, and his casual sexism causes constant problems for the Ombudsmans office.

Short is a comedy legend known for his roles in films such as “Three Amigos,” “Innerspace,” and the “Father of the Bride” films. He is also known for starring on shows such as “Primetime Glick,” “Damages,” and “Saturday Night Live.” He and longtime friend and collaborator Steve Martin recently released the Netflix special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” The two are also currently touring with their comedy show “Steve Martin and Martin Short: Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t.”

He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Kudrow will also executive produce along with Cummings and Daniels, with Daniels also directing the pilot. Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios will produce.