Martha Plimpton attends the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala on in New YorkPlanned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala - Arrivals, New York, USA - 2 May 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Martha Plimpton has been cast in the HBO Max half-hour dramedy pilot “Generation.”

The series follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Plimpton will play Megan, a magnetic Adderall-fueled type-A Orange County mother whose core convictions clash with the values of her children’s generation. She is the mother of the show’s yet-to-be-cast female leads.

Plimpton won the Emmy for best guest actress in a drama series for her role in “The Good Wife.” She was previously nominated for best lead actress in a comedy series for “Raising Hope” and for best guest actress in a drama series for “Law & Order: SVU.” Her other recent TV credits include “Brockmire,” “Younger,” and “The Real O’Neals.” She is also well-known for her roles in films like “The Goonies,” “Mosquito Coast,” and “Parenthood.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists.

“Generation” was created by Daniel Barnz, who will also direct the pilot. Daniel and Ben Barnz will also executive produce under their We’re Not Brothers Productions banner, with Lena Dunham also executive producing via her Good Thing Going Productions. Marissa Diaz of Good Thing Going will produce. Zelda Barnz, the 17 year old daughter of Daniel and Ben, will co-executive produce. Zelda had originally been credited as the creator and writer on the pilot, but according to an individual with knowledge of the situation the WGA must determine whether or not she can be credited as such.

  Martha Plimpton attends the Planned Parenthood

    Martha Plimpton Joins HBO Max High School Pilot 'Generation'

    Martha Plimpton has been cast in the HBO Max half-hour dramedy pilot "Generation." The series follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. Plimpton will play Megan, a magnetic Adderall-fueled type-A Orange County mother whose core convictions clash with the values of her children's generation. She is the mother of the show's yet-to-be-cast female leads.

