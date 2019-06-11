Former Starz Exec Marta Fernandez Named President of MACRO Television Studios

Former Starz executive vice president of original programming Marta Fernandez has been named the president of MACRO Television Studios, Variety has learned.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Marta join us to lead our television group,” said Charles D. King, MACRO founder and CEO. “Her spot on creative instincts, refined taste level and wealth of experience have made her a true force in our business. Additionally, she is a champion of storytellers and groundbreaking projects that align with our company’s overall mission. We are thrilled to be working with her.”

In her role at Starz, Fernandez had been responsible for leading the company’s inclusion initiatives. In her time at Starz, she shepherded shows such as “Spartacus,” “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “Black Sails,” “Da Vinci’s Demons,” “Vida,” “American Gods,” and the upcoming ““P-Valley.”

“I have long admired both Charles and MACRO’s dedication to amplifying the voices of artists of color and commitment to raising up the next generation of storytellers,” Fernandez said. “I am excited to start this new phase of my career and continue to champion inclusive storytelling.”

MACRO creates, develops, produces and finances film, television, digital content, technologies and brands which are driven by people of color. In addition to King and Fernandez, MACRO’s leadership team includes: Eric Briggs, chief strategy officer and CFO; Stacey Walker King, chief brand officer; Kim Roth, president of production, film; and Poppy Hanks, senior vice president of development and production, film.