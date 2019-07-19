×

SK Global Revs Up TV Development With Marquis de Sade Drama Series

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Piotr Adamowicz/Shutterstock

Sidney Kimmel’s SK Global is revving up its television development slate with plans for a drama series loosely based on the colorful life of the French nobleman Marquis de Sade.

“For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge” is described as examining the life of the writer and philosopher in the period spanning pre-revolutionary France in the late 18th century through the war-torn Napoleonic era. Claire Weaver penned the pilot script and is shepherding the series with film and TV veteran Harley Peyton (“Twin Peaks”).

Bill Todman Jr. and Edward Milstein of Level 1 Entertainment will executive producer along with SK Global

The project will be shopped to cable and streaming outlets. The series promises to offer a “frank depiction of sexual intrigue and brutal power struggles” that shaped de Sade’s life.

“We couldn’t be more excited to help bring to life Claire and Harley’s audacious vision for this eternally fascinating character and the explosive, almost incredulous era in which he lived, which could not be more relevant or timely to the world today,” said SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin.

Limor Hakim will co-produce and oversee the project for Level 1. Mark O’Connor and Rob Lamonaca will steer the project for SK Global.

SK Global was formed in 2017 by the merger of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Robert Friedland’s Ivanhoe Pictures.

SK Global has been revving up its TV development operations under the direction of Corwin, a veteran producer who joined the company in March after stints as co-head of Endemol Shine North America and as president of Imagine Entertainment.

The company is working on a limited series revolving around the dramatic rescue of a dozen members of a youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave by monsoon rains in July 2018. John Chu is producing the project.

Peyton is repped by CAA. Weaver is managed by Circle of Confusion.

