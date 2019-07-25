×

Mark Gordon Exits as eOne Film-TV Head, Shifts to Multi-Year Producing Deal in Wake of Conflict

By

Mark Gordon EOne
CREDIT: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA for Variety

Mark Gordon is officially moving on from his role as Entertainment One’s president and chief content officer of film and television in the wake of a conflict with the group. Instead, he is shifting his efforts to developing and producing content for the British-Canadian indie as part of a multi-year deal, according to the company.

As Variety reported last month, Entertainment One was said to be pushing Gordon out of his position, with a source saying “they were unhappy together.”

“In today’s rapidly expanding market, content has become the greatest differentiator and Mark Gordon is one of the best content producers in the business,” said eOne CEO Darren Throop in a release. “Our shift towards content production has continued to bear fruit and position eOne for ongoing success across film and television. We believe our position in the market will be even stronger with Mark solely focused on creating content for eOne and look forward to working together for years to come.”

The Mark Gordon Company had been fully acquired by eOne in 2018, three years after it took a majority stake in Gordon’s company. Steve Bertram, eOne’s president of film and television, is set to take full control over the day-to-day management of eOne’s film and TV business, where he will work with film and TV strategy officer Peter Micelli and film president Nick Meyer.

Thursday’s announcement comes just a year and a half after Gordon was upped to president and chief content officer of eOne. “Designated Survivor” and “The Rookie” were both shepherded by Gordon at eOne.

As part of the deal, Gordon will create premium content across platforms for the company.

“I’m proud of what we have built together over the past four years and I look forward to continuing my incredibly successful relationship with eOne,” said Gordon. “The continuing support from Darren to invest in high-quality content will allow us to build on the strong foundation we have laid in a market where the global appetite for premium content is voracious.”

