Mark Gordon in Talks to Leave Entertainment One President Post Amid Conflict (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Mark Gordon photographed by SHAYAN ASGHARNIA at his offices in Santa Monica on April 25 2017 for Variety weekly May 23 2017Grooming by Helen Robertson using Orlane Paris for Grooming
CREDIT: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA for Variety

Mark Gordon is in talks to exit his role as Entertainment One as president and chief content officer of film, television and digital following conflict between the veteran film and TV producer and senior managers of the British-Canadian indie.

Entertainment One is said to be pushing Gordon out after it became clear that he was ill-suited to the role of managing a large organization. A source close to the situation observed: “They were unhappy together.” It’s still unclear if Gordon will have any ties to E One as a producer.

“While we don’t comment on internal organizational discussions, we can say that Mark Gordon continues to be a very important part of the eOne team now and into the future,” a spokeswoman for E One.

Gordon is leaving about 18 months after he was promoted to president and chief content officer. E One bought out the Mark Gordon Co. banner in two transactions, in 2015 and 2018, for a total of $342 million. In January 2018, in connection with the $209 million buyout of the remaining 49% of Gordon’s company, he was promoted to the E One-level  management post.

Initially after Gordon pacted with E One in January 2015, the Gordon Co. banner operated autonomously with funding and administrative support from E One, headed by CEO Darren Throop. E One has sought to build up its roster of talent through the buyout of Gordon Co. and production deals such as its deal with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners.

During Gordon’s run at E One, the company has fielded two high-profile dramas for ABC: Kiefer Sutherland starrer “Designated Survivor” and cop drama “The Rookie,” starring Nathan Fillion. “Designated Survivor”  was canceled after two seasons by ABC in May 2018, after much turnover behind the scenes among showrunners, but the political drama was rescued for a third season by Netflix that begins next week. “Rookie” is heading into its second season on ABC.

On the film side, E One’s notable production during Gordon’s leadership was the 2017 Jessica Chastain drama “Molly’s Game,” which earned an Oscar nom for adapted screenplay and marked the directorial debut of screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

Gordon’s other TV series include ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” and CBS’ “Criminal Minds,” which is also set for its 15th and final season later this year.

