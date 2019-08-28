‘Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal to Adapt ‘Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11’ for ABC

Screenwriter and producer Mark Boal has boarded ABC’s planned adaptation of Mitchell Zuckoff’s book “Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11.”

The broadcaster had announced earlier this month that they were developing the nonfiction book as a potential limited series with plans to air it in 2021 for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Boal will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer.

Boal won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for “The Hurt Locker,” with the film also winning best picture. He was nominated for the same two categories for his work on “Zero Dark Thirty.” Both projects saw him collaborate with Kathryn Bigelow, with whom he re-teamed on the 2017 film “Detroit.” Most recently, he co-wrote and executive produced the Netflix film “Triple Frontier.” Boal is also a well-known journalist and has contributed articles to publications like Rolling Stone, Playboy, and Salon.

He is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman.

Zuckoff’s “Fall and Rise” chronicles the stories of those who were lost, saved and forever altered by the deadliest acts of terrorism on American soil. The series will be produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment and executive produced by Boal, Erwin Stoff, and Richard Abate of 3 Arts as well as Zuckoff.