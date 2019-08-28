×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal to Adapt ‘Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11’ for ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Boal
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Screenwriter and producer Mark Boal has boarded ABC’s planned adaptation of Mitchell Zuckoff’s book “Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11.”

The broadcaster had announced earlier this month that they were developing the nonfiction book as a potential limited series with plans to air it in 2021 for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Boal will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer.

Boal won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for “The Hurt Locker,” with the film also winning best picture. He was nominated for the same two categories for his work on “Zero Dark Thirty.” Both projects saw him collaborate with Kathryn Bigelow, with whom he re-teamed on the 2017 film “Detroit.” Most recently, he co-wrote and executive produced the Netflix film “Triple Frontier.” Boal is also a well-known journalist and has contributed articles to publications like Rolling Stone, Playboy, and Salon.

He is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman.

Zuckoff’s “Fall and Rise” chronicles the stories of those who were lost, saved and forever altered by the deadliest acts of terrorism on American soil. The series will be produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment and executive produced by Boal, Erwin Stoff, and Richard Abate of 3 Arts as well as Zuckoff.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Dark Crystal

    How Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' Production Team Connected Prequel Series to the Original

    “The Dark Crystal,” the family-oriented fantasy drama directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, was groundbreaking when Universal released it in 1982. Now a cult classic, it offered an original blend of Brothers Grimm-style fairy-tale magic and state-of-the-art animatronic puppetry. Now, 37 years later, Netflix and the Jim Henson Co. revive the world dreamed up [...]

  • Mark Boal

    'Hurt Locker' Writer Mark Boal to Adapt 'Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11' for ABC

    Screenwriter and producer Mark Boal has boarded ABC’s planned adaptation of Mitchell Zuckoff’s book “Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11.” The broadcaster had announced earlier this month that they were developing the nonfiction book as a potential limited series with plans to air it in 2021 for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 [...]

  • Sarah Silverman I Love You America

    Sarah Silverman on Getting an Emmy Nomination for Her Canceled Hulu Series

    Here’s how sure Sarah Silverman was that her canceled Hulu series “I Love You, America” wouldn’t get an Emmy nomination: This past spring she hosted a For Your Consideration event for another show in her category, Sasha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” “I don’t think I realized we were eligible,” Silverman recently told [...]

  • The New Pope HBO

    Paolo Sorrentino on John Malkovich and Jude Law in 'The New Pope' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a trailer for Paolo Sorrentino’s “The New Pope,” a grizzled new pontiff, played by John Malkovich, walks through the Vatican amid a bunch of male clerics while his predecessor, a winking Jude Law, strolls down a beach in a papal white Speedo amid a gaggle of female admirers. But in spite of his head-turning [...]

  • WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 13:30:01

    BBC Reveal First Look Trailer for 'World On Fire' With Sean Bean, Helen Hunt

    The BBC has launched its first look trailer for its upcoming high-end Second World War drama “World On Fire.” The seven-part series stars rising British actors Jonah Hauer-King and Julia Brown alongside an impressive ensemble that includes Academy Award-winner Helen Hunt, Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville, and Sean Bean – who all feature in the action-packed trailer. [...]

  • Maren Morris CMA Fest, Nashville, USA

    Maren Morris Leads CMA Awards Nominations With Six

    The Country Music Association went with an all-female hosting lineup for this year’s show, and that woman-celebrating theme continued when nominations for the 53rd annual CMA Awards were announced Wednesday morning: Maren Morris led the pack with six nods. Morris’ sophomore album, “Girl,” is up for album of the year, while the song of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad