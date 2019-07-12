×

Marisol Nichols, Patrick Fabian Seeking SAG-AFTRA Board Seats

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marisol Nichols Patrick Fabian
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Riverdale” star Marisol Nichols and Patrick Fabian of “Better Call Saul” are among the notable actors seeking SAG-AFTRA national board seats as allies of president Gabrielle Carteris through the Unite For Strength faction.

Other prominent national board candidates for UFS included Kate Flannery (“The Office”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Mom”) along with incumbent board member Lisa Vidal (“Being Mary Jane”) and “The Walking Dead” star Michael Cudlitz, first reported by Variety on July 9.

UFS also announced earlier this week that Camryn Manheim is running for SAG-AFTRA secretary-treasurer — the third-highest elected post in the union — as part of the slate for the re-election of union president Carteris. Election ballots will be mailed to dues-current members on July 29 and will be tabulated on August 28. SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 performers.

Carteris, who has been president since 2016, is facing challenges for the post from Matthew Modine and current secretary-treasurer Jane Austin. Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide — which have been the ruling factions at the union for the past decade with an emphasis on pragmatic policies — unveiled Manheim’s candidacy on Tuesday.

Unite For Strength also announced that Michelle Hurd, currently serving on the national board, will be running for president of the Los Angeles local; Clyde Kusatsu and Ellen Crawford will be running for vice president slots. Rebecca Damon is seeking re-election as New York president. Maureen Donnelly, Jim Kerr, Ezra Knight and Liz Zazzi are seeking re-election as New York vice president as USAN, which is allied with Unite for Strength.

Membership First has not yet announced its slate other than Modine. The progressive faction has several high-profile reps on the 80-member national board including Modine, Frances Fisher, Diane Ladd and Martin Sheen.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More TV

  • Marisol Nichols Patrick Fabian

    Marisol Nichols, Patrick Fabian Seeking SAG-AFTRA Board Seats

    “Riverdale” star Marisol Nichols and Patrick Fabian of “Better Call Saul” are among the notable actors seeking SAG-AFTRA national board seats as allies of president Gabrielle Carteris through the Unite For Strength faction. Other prominent national board candidates for UFS included Kate Flannery (“The Office”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Mom”) along with incumbent board member Lisa [...]

  • Dwayne Wade holds up the legend

    Dwyane Wade, Megan Rapinoe Win Big at 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

    The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards was filled with incredible athletes, inspiring moments and — of course — a massive amount of slime. “I love the kids. I love the slime. I loved the games. I love seeing celebrities and athletes like become kids again. And it’s like my favorite thing,” Michael Strahan told [...]

  • TV News Roundup: HBO Sets 'The

    TV News Roundup: HBO Sets 'The Deuce' Final Season Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO sets the premiere date for the third and final season of “The Deuce,” and Netflix reveals when “Mindhunter” will return for season 2.  CASTING Kyle Bornheimer and Jessica St. Clair are set to join the cast of HBO’s “Avenue 5,” an upcoming comedy from Armando Iannucci about a space [...]

  • Stephanie Niznik

    Stephanie Niznik, Actress in 'Everwood' and 'Star Trek,' Dies at 52

    Stephanie Niznik, an actress who appeared on “Everwood” and in “Star Trek: Insurrection,” died unexpectedly in Encino, Calif. on June 23. She was 52. A native of Bangor, Maine, she originally intended to become a geneticist before graduating from Duke U. with majors in theater and Russian. She pursued a masters at Cal Arts, then [...]

  • Live+3 Ratings for Week of July

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of July 1: ‘The Bachelorette’ Dominates

    “The Bachelorette” finished comfortably top of the L+3 rankings in both rating and viewership for the week of July 1. The ABC reality dating show posted a 1.5 in Live+Same Day, which then grew to a 1.9 in delayed for a 27% gain. Its closest competition came from CBS’ “Big Brother,” whose three broadcasts all [...]

  • Conan O'Brien Kumail Nanjiani

    Conan O'Brien Interviews His Assistant After Kumail Nanjiani Cancels Last-Minute

    Kumail Nanjiani’s last-minute “Conan” cancellation left the host scrambling for a new guest. At the eleventh hour, he filled the spot with an impromptu interviewee — his longtime assistant.  Nanjiani was scheduled to appear on the Thursday night show to promote his upcoming comedy film “Stuber.” Half an hour before the taping, Conan O’Brien received [...]

  • Jon Favreau Jimmy Kimmel

    'The Mandalorian': Jon Favreau Says He's Already Working on Season 2 of 'Star Wars' Series

    The first season of Disney Plus’ live-action “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” hasn’t even debuted yet, but executive producer Jon Favreau is already working on Season 2. “The Lion King” director revealed as much in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night, telling the host, “We’re done with the first season. I’m actually writing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad