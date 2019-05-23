×
Mario Lopez, Seth Kurland Set Latinx Family Comedy Series at Netflix

Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland are teaming up for a new comedy series at Netflix.

Variety has learned that the streamer has given a 16 episode order to the multi-cam comedy “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” co-created by Lopez and Kurland. In the series, when Ashley Garcia — the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist — gets the chance to work for NASA, she moves across the country to live with her Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk.

Newcomer Paulina Chavez will star as Ashley, while Jencarlos Canela will play Victor. Canela previously starred on the ABC series “Telenovela” and will appear in the upcoming ABC series “Grand Hotel,” in addition to starring in numerous Spanish language productions.

Chavez is repped by CESD Talent Agency and Industry Entertainment. Canela is repped by CAA and DePaz Management. Lopez is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix to tell a universal, family-friendly story with a Latin flavor!” Lopez said.

Kurland will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer with David Kendall also writing and executive producing. Lopez will serve as executive producer. Mark Schulman at 3 Arts Entertainment will serve as consultant on the series. Kurland’s previous credits include “Friends,” “Melissa & Joey,” and “Speechless.” Kendall created “Melissa & Joey,” with his other credits including “Growing Pains,” “Boy Meets World,” and “Girl Meets World.”

The announcement of the new series comes after Netflix recently canceled the critically-acclaimed Latinx reboot of “One Day at a Time,” while also renewing the Latinx coming of age comedy “On My Block” for a third season. Other shows in the Netflix kids and family slate includes “No Good Nick” and the upcoming shows “Malibu Rescue” and “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

(Pictured: Mario Lopez)

