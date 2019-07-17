Mario Lopez Joins ‘Access Hollywood,’ Sets Development Deal With Universal TV

Mario Lopez has signed on to be a co-host of NBCUniversal’s “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily” starting in the fall.

Lopez will join Kit Hoover and Scott Evans as the frontmen of the syndicated entertainment newsmagazine as of Sept. 9. “Access Hollywood” has undergone a shakeup in recent months with the departure of co-host Natalie Morales and longtime exec producer Rob Silverstein.

Lopez is coming off a 12-year run as co-host of rival syndicated newsmagazine “Extra,” distributed by Warner Bros. As part of his pact with “Access,” Lopez has set a deal to develop a range of TV projects for Universal TV and Universal TV Alternative Studio.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Mario’s caliber join our ‘Access’ team,” said Maureen FitzPatrick, who was named senior executive producer of both “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily” in March.

“Mario has grown up in the business and is able to offer our viewers a unique insight on the latest Hollywood headlines. Additionally, as a husband and father of three young children, he has a respect for the daytime audience who are looking for a break in their hectic lives with uplifting stories of everyday people transforming their lives and making a difference in their communities,” FitzPatrick said.

Lopez’s move to “Access” has been rumored for some time.

“I have long admired the team at NBCUniversal and all the shows being produced,” Lopez said. “I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to join in that success and develop scripted and alternative projects on their many creative platforms.”