eOne Acquires TV Rights to Margaret Atwood Novel ‘Edible Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment One has secured the television rights to the Margaret Atwood novel “The Edible Woman,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

“The Edible Woman” was Atwood’s first published novel. Set in Toronto in the mid 1960’s on the cusp of the feminist movement, the book tells the story of Marian McAlpin, whose safe, carefully crafted world begins to crumble after Peter, her perfect, successful lawyer boyfriend, proposes. Suddenly unable to eat, Marian’s reality begins to slip. She unconsciously starts to reject the consumer-oriented world around her and society’s prescribed ideas of womanhood, as she tries to take control of her own life and choices.

eOne will hold worldwide rights to the series in addition to producing it. Francine Zuckerman of Z Films and Karen Shaw of Quarterlife Crisis Productions will serve as executive producers. “The Edible Woman” is published by Anchor in the US, McClelland and Stewart in Canada, and Virago in the UK.

eOne had no comment.

Should the project go to series, it would be the latest of Atwood’s work to be adapted for the small screen. Most famously, Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” was adapted into an Emmy-winning Hulu series, with the third season of that show premiering on June 5. Another of Atwood’s novels, “Alias Grace,” was recently adapted into a CBC miniseries that also aired on Netflix in 2017.