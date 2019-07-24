×

Marc Webb Sets Overall Deal With ABC Studios

Will Thorne

The Amazing Spider-Man” director Marc Webb has signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC.

The deal marks the first to close since the leadership reshuffle at both the network and the studio level which saw Jonnie Davis named president of ABC Studios, with Patrick Moran and Howard Davine departing.

As part of the deal, Webb will direct pilots and develop projects as an executive producer exclusively for ABC Studios across all forms of television, including streaming and series programming, through his Black Lamb production company. His long-time executive producing partner Mark Martin and creative executive Karen Feldesman will continue to collaborate with Webb on all ABC-Black Lamb projects.

“Marc’s an extraordinarily inspired visual storyteller with a remarkable ability to bring diverse worlds to life.  His creative instinct elevates every project he directs, and his ability to move seamlessly between genres will be invaluable.  I’m excited to announce him as our first new overall since I joined ABC Studios,” said Davis.

Webb, who is best known for his feature film direction on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” has been making a bigger push into TV in recent years, serving as an executive producer for The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” with Rachel Bloom, as well as on a string of CBS shows including “Instinct,” “Limitless,” “The Code,” “Blood & Treasure,” and the upcoming All Access series “Why Women Kill.” Webb previously had an overall deal with CBS.

“Not only are we are excited to be working with Jonnie and his team at ABCS,  it’s also thrilling to participate in the new thriving Disney ecosystem. Exciting times,” Webb said in a statement.

Most recently, Webb directed and executive produced Netflix’s “The Society.” He made his feature film debut back in 2009 with “(500) Days of Summer,” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel.

