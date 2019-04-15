×
‘Manifest’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Danielle Turchiano

MANIFEST -- "Estimated Time of Departure" Episode 116 -- Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/Warner Brothers)
CREDIT: Peter Kramer/NBC/Warner Brothers

Manifest” has been renewed for a second season at NBC.

The first season of the mysterious drama centered on the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 who went missing for five years and presumed dead. When they finally returned, in the premiere episode, they did so un-aged and having no indication that time had passed. As they settled into their second chance, they started experiencing unexpected connections, and also came up against new adversaries.

“In just its first season, ‘Manifest’ has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 828 and, smartly, asks many more,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to Jeff Rake, our producers, cast and crew who have created an incredibly addictive series with compelling characters and complex relationships.”

“Manifest” stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur. It comes from executive producers Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein, produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.

The first season ranked in the Top 5 of NBC’s scripted series, averaging 6.5 million total live viewers and a 1.25 in the 18-49 demographic. When taking into consideration live+7, “Manifest” averaged 12.6 million total viewers and a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49. This marked the series the No. 1 new scripted program in 18-49 for the 2018-19 television season.

“Manifest” joins fellow dramas “The Blacklist, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “New Amsterdam,” as well as comedies “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place,” “Superstore” and “Will & Grace” on NBC’s 2019-20 television lineup.

