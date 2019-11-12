×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Mandalorian’: Taika Waititi Compares Droid IG-11 to the Terminator

By and

Taika Waititi wants to clear up any confusion surrounding his character in the Disney PlusStar Wars” TV series “The Mandalorian.”

“The droid’s name is IG-11, a lot of people presumed it was IG-88 because he looks very much the same. [It’s] IG-11 actually.” Waititi explained to Variety. “I’ll be very honest with you. I didn’t know the difference between any of these things.”

Galaxy nuances aside, Waititi’s droid bounty hunter pairs up with the Mandalorian (portrayed by Pedro Pascal) in the first episode.

“He’s a sharp shooter, he’s very efficient, he’s all things that you’d expect from a droid,” Waititi said. “He’s like a Terminator, but he looks a bit more wonky looking and tall and lanky.”

The stoic and by-the-book droid that audiences meet in the pilot will grow as new episodes drop, Waititi shared.

“I love the idea that this droid has an amazing arc throughout the series,” he said. “And I’m not going into that because I’ll get in trouble. It’s an interesting character. He becomes a very lovable character.”

And why, out of all the aliens, Jedis, and Siths in the “Star Wars” universe, did Waititi want to play a drone?

“Because that was what was offered to me,” he joked. “Jon [Favreau] said ‘Do you want to be this droid?’ And I went, ‘Yeah.’ I don’t really question things like that. If someone wants me to do something, I just pretty much do them.”

More from “The Mandalorian”: 

More TV

  • Taika Waititi Star Wars IG-11

    'The Mandalorian': Taika Waititi Compares Droid IG-11 to the Terminator

    Taika Waititi wants to clear up any confusion surrounding his character in the Disney Plus “Star Wars” TV series “The Mandalorian.” “The droid’s name is IG-11, a lot of people presumed it was IG-88 because he looks very much the same. [It’s] IG-11 actually.” Waititi explained to Variety. “I’ll be very honest with you. I [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Logo

    Disney Plus Launch Snafus: What Went Wrong?

    For some users, Disney Plus was a Disney Minus on its big launch day Tuesday. In its Nov. 12 debut, the service was beset by multiple problems, including Disney Plus customers being unable to log in to the service, access specific content, or use certain streaming devices — while some who called Disney’s customer service [...]

  • Richard Plepler HBO

    Former HBO Chief Richard Plepler Close to Signing Apple TV Plus Production Pact

    Former HBO chief Richard Plepler is close to signing an exclusive production pact with Apple TV Plus. Apple declined to comment and Plepler could not immediately be reached for comment. It’s understood that Plepler plans to launch a boutique production company designed to focus on a handful of high-profile projects. Among his advisors in pulling [...]

  • Byron AllenVariety Inclusion Summit, Inside, Los

    Byron Allen, Comcast to Square Off in Supreme Court on Racial Discrimination Case

    Byron Allen’s racial discrimination case against Comcast Corp. on Wednesday heads to the Supreme Court, where justices will consider Comcast’s argument that the case should hinge on two words: “but for.” Allen filed a $20 billion lawsuit against Comcast in February 2015, arguing that the nation’s largest cable operator was discriminating against his company, Entertainment [...]

  • Point Horror Books

    HBO Max to Develop Anthology Series Based on 'Point Horror' Books (EXCLUSIVE)

    HBO Max is developing a series based on Scholastic’s “Point Horror” books by R.L Stine, Variety has learned exclusively. The project hails from Picturestart and Lionsgate Television. The show, which is currently titled “Point Fear,” is described as an anthology series that exposes the horrors of being a teenager. Each episode of the show will [...]

  • The Mandalorian

    TV Review: 'The Mandalorian' on Disney Plus

    SPOILER ALERT: This review discusses some spoilers for the first episode of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.” A vicious killer with a tragic past and the faint glimmers of a beating heart is no stranger to television, a medium particularly suited to telling winding stories about rises, falls and redemptions. And yet it’s still something of [...]

  • Roger and Cowan Promotions

    Rogers & Cowan/ PMK Promotes Executives in Entertainment Division

    Rogers & Cowan/PMK has promoted Lindsay Galin, Jeff Raymond, Dennis Dembia, Michael Donkis, and Marian Koltai-Levine to executive positions in its entertainment division. Galin and Raymond have been named co-presidents of talent. Dembia and Donkis have been promoted to co-presidents of entertainment and business strategy, and Koltai-Levine will serve as president of film, content and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad