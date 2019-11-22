×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Mandalorian’: Carl Weathers on the ‘Many Possibilities’ of Baby Yoda and the ‘Blaze of Glory’ in Episode 3

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

(SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the first three episodes of Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”)

Everything kicked off in episode 3 of “The Mandalorian.”

“The Sin” ended in a massive shootout between the Mandalorian and the bounty hunter guild, led by the gruff Greef Carga. Pedro Pascal’s character only managed to escape thanks to a band of his jet-pack-fueled Mandalorian friends, who came along in the nick of time to blast a path for him to escape with Baby Yoda.

The final sequence was undoubtedly the biggest, most exciting in the “The Mandalorian” series so far. Speaking to Variety, Greef Carga himself, Carl Weathers, teased that we haven’t seen the last big set piece on the show, and talked working with Deborah Chow and what’s next for his character.

This is the first episode where we see your character Greef Carga step out from the bar table and get in on the action. What did that feel like?

It’s pretty amazing. There’s so much about this third episode that encompasses so much of the action genre. The first two were much more character driven and story driven, this one you get a chance for a blaze of glory, if you will, for Pedro’s character.

Blaze of glory is exactly right, it’s reminiscent of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

I agree and it took quite a while to shoot — as you can see there were so many elements, so many moving parts. It really is an integral part of the story, especially in this episode with so much action, where so many new characters are revealed. There’s so much in this episode, and in general, that’s entertaining for audiences of all ages.

The addition of Baby Yoda certainly seems like a strong appeal to a younger audience.

I think we’re going to see a lot of that character in everyday life. It’s so loveable for the little ones, and also it has no defined sex or race yet to it. It has so many possibilities around what it could be.

At the end of this episode you’re saved by those two beskar ingots in your pocket, a lucky escape, no?

If you re-watch the episode, it’s planted so early ahead that you don’t even think about it. In writer’s parlance that’s called laying pipe, you lay something down that’s going to be revealed to have great significance later, and I just think the writers did a wonderful job doing it.

Is it safe to assume that Greef Carga isn’t just going to let sleeping dogs lie, that he’s not going to let Mando jet off into the sunset without going after him?

I think there’s definitely a possibility that Greef Carga has something planned for the Mandalorian. I can’t reveal what it is, but we have not seen the last of him yet.

How was working with Deborah Chow? She is getting so many plaudits online for directing episode 3.

She was really fantastic to work with on so many levels. It really came across that she knew what she wanted and had mapped out what this episode was going to be very precisely. As an actor working with so many different directors, when somebody has a great sense of what they want to do, it allows you a lot more freedom and your choices are much more in sync. She took the pressure off of me and the other actors.

She’s the first woman to direct a live-action “Star Wars” project, that seems like a pretty big deal.

I don’t want to pour water on that or anything, but to me it isn’t such a big deal. Why is it such a big deal if a woman directs an episode of “Star Wars” and does a great job? She came in and hit it out of the park. Good directors are good directors and it’s high time that we give people a shot who are just good directors and who do a great job.

Related: 

More TV

  • CENTRAL PARK FIVE

    How Spencer Averick Built Suspense Through Editing Ava DuVernay's 'When They See Us'

    For most of the “When They See Us” shoot, director Ava DuVernay worked with two or three cameras, but when it came to shooting the tense courtroom seen where Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise are put on trial, DuVernay shot with four cameras. Editor Spencer Averick says, “We needed [...]

  • Eliot Goldberg

    AMC Networks Unscripted Head Eliot Goldberg Steps Down

    Eliot Goldberg, AMC Networks’ executive vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming for AMC, Sundance TV and BBC America, is departing the company after six years. Marco Bresaz, senior vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming, will lead the nonfiction programming group going forward. Kelly Nash, who was recently promoted to vice president of nonfiction [...]

  • A LITLLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

    Lilly Singh Mocks Disney Plus 'Outdated Cultural Depictions' Warnings for Racist Movies

    Lilly Singh lampooned Disney Plus’ disclaimer that certain older movies include “outdated cultural depictions” on her NBC show. The YouTube and late-night TV comedian took issue with Disney’s euphemistic phrasing — pointing out that the warning is really about the “racist” tropes in decades-old movies that were made for kids. Disney Plus includes “a bunch [...]

  • Gloria Calderón Kellett Signs Overall Deal

    Gloria Calderón Kellett Signs Overall Deal With Amazon

    Gloria Calderón Kellett has inked a multi-year overall deal at Amazon. “I have been so blown away by the original series coming out of Amazon,” said Calderón Kellett. “Their commitment to supporting creators, specifically women, has been next level. It’s clear they are committed to supporting outstanding, quality television. When I met the diverse Amazon [...]

  • 'Big Brother' Spain in Storm Over

    'Big Brother' Spain Caught Up in Storm Over Video of Alleged Sexual Assault

    Disturbing footage has emerged of a “Big Brother” Spain contestant being confronted by producers with video of herself allegedly being sexually assaulted by another housemate on the reality show – and then being told not to talk about it with her fellow contestants. Carlota Prado was brought into the “Big Brother” house’s “diary room,” where [...]

  • Dollface TV Show

    'Dollface' Production Crew Balances Grounded Elements With the Bizarre

    Hulu’s new comedy “Dollface” stars Kat Dennings as Jules, a woman jumping back into friendships after breaking up with her boyfriend. Production designer Susie Mancini and prop master Sarah Snyder were tasked with balancing the grounded elements of the show with the satirical and fantastical moments that also exist within the series’ world.  Woom, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad