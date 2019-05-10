‘Man With A Plan’ Renewed For Season 4 at CBS

CBS has renewed “Man With a Plan,” starring Matt LeBlanc, for a fourth season.

The comedy features LeBlanc as old-school guy Adam, who begins a construction business with his wife Andi (Liza Snyder) after hitting a rough patch. Their house-flipping enterprise also involves Adam’s clueless brother (Kevin Nealon) and unlikely friend Lowell (Matt Cook).

LeBlanc executive produces the series with Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien, and Gregg Mettler. CBS Television Studios also produces the show.

“Man With a Plan” began its third season on Feb. 4. It joins other shows that CBS previously renewed for the 2019-2020 slate, including “FBI,” “God Friended Me,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon,” “Magnum, P.I.,” and the final season of “Criminal Minds.” Both “Mom” and “Young Sheldon” were renewed for two seasons each. On Thursday, CBS picked up four new comedies for the 2019-2020 season– the multi-cams “Carol’s Second Act,” “Broke,” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” and the single-cam “The Unicorn.”

“Carol’s Second Act” stars “Everybody Loves Raymond” alum Patricia Heaton, while “The Unicorn” stars Walton Goggins. Goggins starred in the network’s “LA Confidential” pilot last season, which was passed over despite receiving considerable praise internally. “Bob Hearts Abishola” is co-written and executive produced by CBS mainstay Chuck Lorre.