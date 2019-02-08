Malin Akerman Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘Prism’

Malin Akerman has been cast in a lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Prism,” Variety has learned.

“Prism” is an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking if the right person is on trial. Driven by an ensemble of complicated characters, the show lets the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.

Akerman will play Rachel Lewis, described as an Erin Brockovich-type force of nature. Rachel is empathetic as she is ruthless and a brilliantly passionate public defender.

Akerman currently appears on the Showtime drama “Billions.” Variety has confirmed that Akerman will remain on that show, but will now appear in a recurring role. Akerman’s other TV roles include “Childrens Hospital,” “The Comeback,” and “Trophy Wife.” On the film side, she is known for appearances in “Watchmen,” “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” and “27 Dresses.”

She is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Daniel Barnz will write, executive produce, and direct the “Prism” pilot. Ben Barnz, Julie Weitz, and Carol Mendelsohn will executive produce. Universal Television will also produce this pilot, along with Carol Mendelsohn Productions and the Barnz’s We’re Not Brothers banner.