Malik Yoba to Reprise Role in ‘New York Undercover’ Reboot at ABC

Malik Yoba, who starred as Detective J.C. Williams in the 90s show “New York Undercover,” is set to reprise the role in the ABC reboot, sources tell Variety.

Picking up 20 years after the end of the original series, “New York Undercover” will follow detectives Nat Gilmore and Melissa Ortiz as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park. This time around, Williams is overseeing the unit and the next generation of detectives.

ABC announced they were picking up the reboot to pilot in January, as well as hinting that several cast members would be jumping back on board for the reboot.

The 2019 iteration will be written and executive produced by the original’s creator Dick Wolf, as well as “Hand of God” creator Ben Watkins. Regular Wolf collaborators Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski will also serve as executive producers. Anthony Hemingway is onboard to executive produce and direct the pilot. Universal Television and ABC Studios will produce in association with Wolf Films.

The iconic original show starred Michael DeLorenzo as Detective Eddie Torres who set about tackling organized crime in New York alongside Williams. ABC is yet to clarify which other cast members might be reprising their roles.

Yoba is repped by Innovative Artists and Kieran Maguire at The Arlook Group.

