Freeform to Develop ‘Make Your Home Among Strangers’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Freeform is developing a drama series based on the book “Make Your Home Among Strangers” by Jennine Capó Crucet, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is described as a cross-generational drama that follows both a Cuban American girl who struggles her freshman year at an elite New England college and the chaotic family she leaves behind in Miami, all set against the backdrop of the explosive Elian Gonzalez trial in the 1990’s. The series explores issues of identity, race, and class in America.

Danny Tolli will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer. Crucet will serve as consulting producer with Jonathan Baruch of StoryBy Entertainment executive producing. Catalina Aguilar Mastretta is attached to direct. Entertainment One is the studio.

Tolli previously wrote for the ABC drama series “The Catch.” He is also the co-chair of the WGA’s Latino Writers Committee

He is repped by Verve, Haven Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Aguilar Mastretta recently set up an untitled bilingual comedy pilot at Amazon about a woman and her diverse group of family and friends. She previously directed multiple episodes of the Starz series “Vida” as well as the films “Everybody Loves Somebody” and “The Hours with You.”

She is repped by CAA and Epicenter. Crucet is repped by CAA and Elyse Cheney Literary Associates.