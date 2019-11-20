Margot Robbie, ‘Shameless’ Team to Adapt Stephanie Land Memoir ‘Maid’ at Netflix

John Wells and Molly Smith Metzler of Showtime’s “Shameless” are teaming with Margot Robbie to adapt a best-selling memoir at Netflix.

The series will be based on Stephanie Land’s “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.” It will Chronicle a single mother who turns to housekeeping to—barely—make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.

Metzler will serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “Maid,” with Wells and Erin Jontow executive producing under the John Wells Productions banner. Robbie will executive produce via her LuckyChap Entertainment along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom. Land will also serve as executive producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Wells is under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

“’Maid’ is a poignant portrait that chronicles Stephanie Land’s strife and victories, and has the power to connect with our members around the world as they identify with her struggles and root for her success,” said Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix. “We’re excited to share the stories inspired by Stephanie’s book and bring them to life along with WBTV, John Wells Productions and LuckyChap Entertainment.”

Wells co-created the American version of “Shameless” and serves as showrunner on the series. The show has remained one of Showtime’s highest-rated originals and recently launched its tenth season. To date, it has aired over 110 episodes. Metzler joined “Shameless” in its eighth season and currently serves as a writer and producer on the series. Her other TV credits include “Casual” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

“Stephanie tells the searing and remarkably human story of a young woman battling to find a secure future for herself and her infant daughter, Mia, in the face of overwhelming odds and governmental assistance programs of impossible complexity,” Wells said. “We’re delighted to be able to partner with LuckyChap, Warner Bros, and the extraordinarily talented Molly Metzler to tell this moving story.”

Robbie currently executive produces the recently-launched Hulu series “Dollface.” She is primarily known for her acting, having starred in films such as “Suicide Squad,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” She also stars in the upcoming film “Bombshell,” with early reviews suggesting Robbie could receive an Oscar nomination for her role. She will also star in the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” which debuts in February.

“Stephanie Land’s book is a powerful and necessary read, with incredible insight into the struggles people face whilst just trying to get by,” LuckyChap said. “We are thrilled to partner with John Wells and his amazing team, as well as WBTV and Netflix, to help this story reach as wide an audience as possible.”

Wells is repped by CAA. Metzler is repped by Grandview. Robbie is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Jackoway Tyerman.