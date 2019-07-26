×

Mahershala Ali Joins ‘Ramy’ Season 2 in Guest Role

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mahershala Ali Variety Actors on Actors Fall 2018
CREDIT: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA for Variety

Mahershala Ali is having a busy summer.

In the space of the last two weeks, the two-time Academy Award winner has been nominated for an Emmy, was unveiled as the face of Marvel’s new “Blade” reboot during a surprise Comic-Con appearance, and is now set to join season 2 of the Hulu comedy “Ramy.”

Ali, who has been cast in a “special guest star role,” is said to be a “huge fan” of the Ramy Youssef-created series. Season 2 of “Ramy” is slated to premiere in 2020.

The actor has been on a hot streak as of late. He won his first Oscar, for best supporting actor, in 2016 for “Moonlight,” and won the same prize this year for his portrayal of Don Shirley in “Green Book.” He most recently starred in the third season of HBO’s drama series “True Detective,” for which he picked up an Emmy nod, and appeared in “Alita: Battle Angel.”

“Ramy” follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. In the second season, Ramy will delve further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to Islam.

Youssef is also a writer and executive producer on the series alongside Jerrod Carmichael, A24’s Ravi Nandan, and co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. The show is produced by A24.

More TV

  • Mahershala Ali Variety Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali Joins 'Ramy' Season 2 in Guest Role

    Mahershala Ali is having a busy summer. In the space of the last two weeks, the two-time Academy Award winner has been nominated for an Emmy, was unveiled as the face of Marvel’s new “Blade” reboot during a surprise Comic-Con appearance, and is now set to join season 2 of the Hulu comedy “Ramy.” Ali, [...]

  • Season Three of THE HANDMAIDÕS TALE

    ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for Season 4 at Hulu

    Offred and co. are coming back for more. Hulu has renewed “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a fourth outing. The news comes with three episodes of the third season still to air. “Handmaid’s” has become a signature original series for Hulu, which claims that it is the most watched show, original or acquired, on the streaming [...]

  • Amy Schumer'I Feel Pretty' film premiere,

    Amy Schumer Sets Hulu First-Look Deal, to Star in Comedy Series 'Love, Beth'

    Amy Schumer is coming to Hulu. Variety has learned that Schumer has set a first-look deal with the streamer. The first project under that deal will be the half-hour comedy series “Love, Beth,” which Schumer will star in, write, direct, and executive produce. The series has received a ten episode first season order and is [...]

  • 'Big Little Lies' Spinoff: Author Liane

    ‘Big Little Lies’ Author Already Has a Spinoff in Mind

    A third season of “Big Little Lies” seems unlikely, but some inventive viewers might be wondering whether a spinoff could be an option. It wouldn’t be completely out of character with the series — the A-list drama, which was adapted from Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, began as a limited series and was [...]

  • margaret-brennan-face-the-nation

    Margaret Brennan Hopes to Build 'Nation' at CBS

    As moderator of one of the nation’s longest-running Sunday news programs, Margaret Brennan often finds herself jousting with top government officials. She says she’s looking for facts, not a fight. “There is a place for the hot take. There is a place for the tweet,” says Brennan. But CBS’ “Face The Nation,” she says, is [...]

  • Laverne Cox attends the final season

    Inside 'Orange Is the New Black's' Final Season Premiere Screening and Party

    The ladies of Litchfield Penitentiary are leaving us. The cast and crew of Netflix’s game-changing original series “Orange is the New Black” gathered at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Thursday night for a screening of the show’s first episode of the seventh and final season. “I think [with our show] the conversation [...]

  • Allenby

    International TV Newswire: Amazon Bulks, Emiles Interrupted, Fremantle Hires

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Amazon announces a raft of international original programming, the European Animation Awards (Emile Awards) get postponed, Fremantle picks up two new executives, Viacom announces an English-language adaptation of Argentine hit “100 Days to Fall in Love,” and ITV and Alchemy Entertainment sign a first look deal. Amazon’s Big International Week In [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad