Magical Elves Taps Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon as Co-CEOs

Longtime Magical Elves executives Casey Kriley (pictured left above) and Jo Sharon (pictured right) have been named as the production banner’s new co-CEOs.

The announcement was made by Arthur Smith, Chairman of Tinopolis USA and A. Smith & Co. Productions. Magical Elves is best known for its non-scripted series such as “Nailed It!,” “Top Chef,” and Project Runway.”

“These past six months have only confirmed our instinct that Casey and Jo are the ideal duo to keep Magical Elves firing on all cylinders. Individually, Casey and Jo have each been invaluable contributors to the success of Magical Elves, and together, they are an unstoppable force perfectly equipped to lead their tight-knit team as they produce the next generation of hit shows,” said Smith.

Prior to being named co-CEO, Casey Kriley served Magical Elves as chief operating officer, while Sharon served as the company’s chief creative officer, overseeing an expansive slate of projects in development across broadcast, cable and major streaming services.

“Magical Elves has an incredible legacy that we are privileged to continue with our impossibly talented colleagues,” said Kriley and Sharon in a joint statement. “The magic of the organization has always been the people, and the team is in place and ready to grow our slate of aspirational programming with our signature brand of excellence.”

The news comes right after Smith transitioned into a new role as chairman of A. Smith & Co. Productions, tapping Caroline Baumgard to replace him as CEO.