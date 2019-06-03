×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Magic: The Gathering Animated Series From Russo Brothers Set at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
magic the gatering netflix
CREDIT: Netflix

A Magic: The Gathering animated series is coming to Netflix, Variety has learned.

Joe and Anthony Russo, Wizards of The Coast, and Hasbro’s Allspark Animation have teamed with Netflix to bring the fantasy game to the screen for the first time in the franchise’s history. The Russos will oversee the creation of an all new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic’s magic-wielding heroes and villains.

“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” the Russos said.

The Russos — known for their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe entries “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” and “Avengers: Endgame”– will executive produce the series. Henry Gilroy and Jose Molina will serve as writers and co-executive producers on the series. Yoriaki Mochizuki will serve as supervising director and co-executive producer. Octopie will oversee production of the series, with Todd Makurath, Eric Calderon, and Dave Newberg serving as producers, and Mike Larocca and Isaac Krauss serving as executive producers. Bardel Entertainment will handle animation on the series.

Related

The Magic: The Gathering tabletop card game was created by Richard Garfield and first released in 1993. Since then, the game has spawned a digital game, esports league, comic book series, and a best-selling novel. It has been published in 11 languages in over 70 countries.

Magic through the tabletop trading card game, the new digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena, a New York Times bestselling novel, critically acclaimed comic book series, and professional esports league. With over 38 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in eleven languages in over 70 countries.

“Magic is a beloved global franchise with a massively engaged fan base that has only continued to grow over the last 25 years,” said John Derderian, head of anime programming for Netflix. “There’s no one better suited to bring this story to audiences around the world than Joe and Anthony Russo, whose talent for genre storytelling is unmatched, as is demonstrated by their central role in creating some of the biggest box office hits of all time.”

Netflix’s current animated slate includes anime series such as “Devilman Crybaby,” “Aggretsuko,” and “Ultraman” as well as acclaimed adult animated series “BoJack Horseman,” ‘Big Mouth,” and “Disenchantment.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More TV

  • magic the gatering netflix

    Magic: The Gathering Animated Series From Russo Brothers Set at Netflix

    A Magic: The Gathering animated series is coming to Netflix, Variety has learned. Joe and Anthony Russo, Wizards of The Coast, and Hasbro’s Allspark Animation have teamed with Netflix to bring the fantasy game to the screen for the first time in the franchise’s history. The Russos will oversee the creation of an all new storyline [...]

  • Michael JacksonMichael Jackson Concert, Los Angeles,

    Discovery Buys ‘Killing Michael Jackson’ Documentary for Its European Networks

    “Killing Michael Jackson,” a one-off documentary that explores the circumstances around the death of the global pop icon, has been picked up by Discovery for its channels in international territories including the U.K. and Germany. Discovery Networks will also run the one-hour documentary on its channels in Italy and the Nordics. In the U.K. it [...]

  • Eleonora Andreatta'I am here' film photocall,

    Conecta Fiction Sets Italy Focus, Launches Think Tank

    MADRID  — Eleonora Andreatta, director of RAI Fiction and one of the most influential TV executives in Italy, will head the Italian delegation at this month’s Conecta Fiction 3, the Europe-America TV series co-production and networking event which takes place this year in Pamplona. This year, Conecta Fiction has selected as its European Focus Country, [...]

  • Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L)

    Stephanie Pratt Promises All Drama, All the Time on 'The Hills: New Beginnings'

    As anticipation builds for MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings,” premiering June 24, Stephanie Pratt promises the season will have plenty of the show’s trademark tension. “From the first five minutes, it’s just drama,” she told Variety at iHeartMedia’s 2019 Wango Tango concert on June 1. “It’s really lingered over, so it’s going to be an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad