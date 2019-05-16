Lindsey Beer, James Wan Board Mark Millar’s ‘Magic Order’ Series at Netflix

Both Lindsey Beer and James Wan have signed on as executive producers for the upcoming Mark Millar Netflix series “The Magic Order.”

Beer will serve as writer and showrunner on the series while Wan will also direct the debut episode. Wan will executive produce under his Atomic Monster production banner. Michael Clear will also executive produce with Rob Hackett as co-executive producer overseeing for the company.

Beer recently wrote the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film reboot. She is also known for writing the Netflix original film “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” starring “Stranger Things” alum Shannon Purser.

She is repped by ICM and Gang Tyre.

Wan most recently directed and co-wrote the story for the blockbuster DC film “Aquaman” and is signed on to direct the sequel. Atomic Monster is also working on the next installments in “The Conjuring” and “Annabelle” franchises, as well as the “Swamp Thing” series at DC Universe.

“The Magic Order” was created by Millar and then turned into a comic book written by Millar and illustrated by Olivier Copel, based on designs created by the Netflix team.

In the series, five families of magicians sworn to protect our world must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among everyday people as neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness, unless the darkness gets them first.