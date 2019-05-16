×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lindsey Beer, James Wan Board Mark Millar’s ‘Magic Order’ Series at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/ Shutterstock

Both Lindsey Beer and James Wan have signed on as executive producers for the upcoming Mark Millar Netflix series “The Magic Order.”

Beer will serve as writer and showrunner on the series while Wan will also direct the debut episode. Wan will executive produce under his Atomic Monster production banner. Michael Clear will also executive produce with Rob Hackett as co-executive producer overseeing for the company.

Beer recently wrote the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film reboot. She is also known for writing the Netflix original film “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” starring “Stranger Things” alum Shannon Purser.

She is repped by ICM and Gang Tyre.

Wan most recently directed and co-wrote the story for the blockbuster DC film “Aquaman” and is signed on to direct the sequel. Atomic Monster is also working on the next installments in “The Conjuring” and “Annabelle” franchises, as well as the “Swamp Thing” series at DC Universe.

Related

The Magic Order” was created by Millar and then turned into a comic book written by Millar and illustrated by Olivier Copel, based on designs created by the Netflix team.

In the series, five families of magicians sworn to protect our world must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among everyday people as neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness, unless the darkness gets them first.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Despite Tim Blake Nelson’s knack for playing folksy characters in films such as “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” in his soul lurks the heart of a classicist. Nelson, who stars in HBO’s “Watchmen” series this fall, has also penned the play “Socrates,” now running at New York’s Public Theater through June 2. Doug Hughes directs, [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    Gabrielle Carteris Seeking Re-Election as SAG-AFTRA President

    SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris will seek re-election as the union’s top national officer as the head of the ticket for the Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide factions. Carteris made the announcement on Thursday, two weeks after veteran actor Matthew Modine said he was running as the lead candidate for Membership First, the [...]

  • Batwoman Arrow

    The CW Fall 2019-2020 Trailers: Dramas ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Nancy Drew' (Watch)

    The CW has released trailers for its three new shows premiering throughout the 2019-2020 season. Continuing to expand its DC Universe franchise, the network has placed “Batwoman,” with Ruby Rose in the title world on Mondays. The other new show joining the fall lineup is “Nancy Drew,” which will air on Wednesday nights. The CW [...]

  • Lindsey Beer, James Wan Board 'Magic

    Lindsey Beer, James Wan Board Mark Millar's 'Magic Order' Series at Netflix

    Both Lindsey Beer and James Wan have signed on as executive producers for the upcoming Mark Millar Netflix series “The Magic Order.” Beer will serve as writer and showrunner on the series while Wan will also direct the debut episode. Wan will executive produce under his Atomic Monster production banner. Michael Clear will also executive [...]

  • Batwoman The CW

    'Batwoman,' Archie and the Jonas Brothers: 5 Things We Learned at the CW's Upfront

    The CW rounded up this year’s litany of network upfront presentations with a quick, hour-long event, touting its multi-platform strategy on both linear and digital. Here are a few takeaways from the showcase, held at New York City Center (and kicked off by a performance from the Jonas Brothers). The CW is bullish on “Batwoman” [...]

  • 'High Fidelity' Series at Hulu Adds

    'High Fidelity' Series at Hulu Casts Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David Holmes

    The upcoming Hulu “High Fidelity” series has cast Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David Holmes in series regular roles, Variety has learned. The pair join previously announced series stars Zoe Kravitz and Jake Lacy. Randolph has been cast as Cherise, described as boisterous, likeable, funny with an infectious energy and thinks she knows everything. Cherise is passionate [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad