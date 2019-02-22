Maggie Lawson to Star in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Geniuses’

Maggie Lawson has been cast in one of the lead roles of the Fox multi-camera comedy pilot “Geniuses,” Variety has learned.

The pilot follows a blue-collar couple in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Lon Zimmet will write and executive produce.

Lawson will play Cay, the mom and clear boss of the family. A true Jersey girl, she can be tough and blunt when she needs to be. She’s intuitive with a strong nose for BS, which is a useful skill at her job as a pit boss at an Atlantic City casino.

It was recently announced that Lawson would return for “Psych: The Movie 2,” reprising her role as Juliet O’Hara from the first film as well as the USA Network series “Psych.” She starred on that show throughout its eight-season run. Lawson also recently appeared on shows like “Lethal Weapon” and “The Ranch,” and starred in the CBS single-cam comedy “Angel from Hell” opposite Jane Lynch.

She is repped by Gersh, Alchemy Entertainment, and attorney Michael Schenkman.

“Geniuses” is one of six comedies in the works at Fox for the 2019-2020 season. That includes the animated comedies “Bless the Harts” and “Duncanville,” which both received straight-to-series orders at the broadcast network.