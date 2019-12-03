Maggie Carey Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

Maggie Carey has signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios.

Under the terms of the new deal, Carey will write, produce, and direct drama and comedy projects for the studio across all platforms, including broadcast, cable, and streaming.

“Maggie is an incredible talent who has directed some of the funniest, most memorable episodes of our favorite comedies,” said ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis. “We’re thrilled to have her exclusively at ABC Studios as we continue to build our comedy brand.”

Carey is best known for her work directing for television. She has previously helmed episodes of premium and streaming shows such as “Barry,” “Silicon Valley,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Love.” She has also directed episodes of broadcast shows like “Single Parents,” “Splitting Up Together,” “Last Man on Earth,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “A.P. Bio.” She previously wrote and directed the feature “The To Do List.” The film was released in 2013 and starred Aubrey Plaza, Johnny Simmons, Bill Hader, and Rachel Bilson.

Carey is repped by 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.

Other creators who have recently signed deals with ABC Studios include “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star Daniel Levy. In addition, “Criminal Minds” showrunner Erica Messer has extended her deal with the studio for a further three years.