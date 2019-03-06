Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories to Develop Miss Marple Series from Agatha Christie Novels

Miss Marple, the cunning old sleuth created by Agatha Christie, is returning to television.

“Big Little Lies” producer Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has announced it is partnering with Agatha Christie Ltd on a new series centered on the iconic literary figure. The project will be developed together with Endeavor Content and is inspired by Christie’s 12 Miss Marple books and 20 short stories.

“I’m just thrilled to be joining forces with James and Agatha Christie Ltd to reintroduce the brilliant Miss Marple to the world,” said Papandrea. “Agatha Christie is a true literary legend, and her Marple character at the center of these amazing stories is a complex female heroine providing great entertainment and inspiration. It’s such an exciting opportunity to bring it all to life.”

Christie, who is one of the best-selling authors of all time, created the Miss Marple character over 90 years ago, and her detecting adventures have since been published in 41 languages and sold hundreds of millions of copies.

Recent adaptations of her work include the BBC miniseries “The ABC Murders,” which starred John Malkovich as Christie’s other iconic sleuth Hercule Poirot, and Rupert Grint as a Scotland Yard inspector.

James Prichard, Agatha Christie Ltd Chairman and CEO, and Basi Akpabio will produce the Miss Marple series from the author’s side, and Papandrea will produce for Made Up Stories, with Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver, Jeanne Snow and Janice Park shepherding the project on behalf of the company.

“Miss Marple is one of literature’s most iconic female roles and this is the perfect moment to explore how she translates to TV in the context of all that is happening today,” said Prichard. “With their focus on strong female characters, Made Up Stories is our ideal partner for this project.”

Agatha Christie Ltd was represented by WME in the deal.